A Maghrebi Attacks Police in Badalona and Goes Viral on X: 'Deportations Now'

A new incident involving a man armed with a knife took place next weekend in Badalona. Just a few days ago, images of a Maghrebi running through the streets of the Gothic Quarter in Barcelona, knife in hand, went viral. He spread panic and even managed to injure a man in the head.

Another individual took to the streets with a knife in Badalona, a city especially hit by crime. The images were recorded and uploaded online. They have sparked all kinds of comments, many calling for the urgent deportation of foreign criminals.

| @ronald_sanz_

In the images, a man with a Moroccan accent can be seen, jerseyless and stained with blood. A terrifying image, which is nevertheless becoming the new normal in many areas of Barcelona.

The visibly nervous individual confronts a Mossos d'Esquadra patrol in the middle of a public street. Other officers then join in, cornering the aggressor in front of the astonished gaze of dozens of neighbors. The man holds a sharp object in his hand with which he repeatedly threatens the officers.

Below, the entire sequence of the video circulating on X:

Call for Urgent Measures Against Crime

Several accounts have shared this video, which once again raises concerns about the degradation of security in Catalonia. Especially in some areas like Badalona itself. Additionally, many people have commented on the images, expressing their outrage over the insecurity they feel in their own neighborhoods.

They call for urgent measures from the authorities, and the prevailing idea is that more deportations are needed. Others comment on the police's attitude, visibly overwhelmed by the situation. They call for more decisive police action in situations like this.

The comments convey the idea that the attempt to import a multicultural model in Barcelona and its metropolitan area has failed. At this point, many see no other solution than to expel foreigners who commit crimes. They also warn of the danger that entire neighborhoods and cities in Catalonia may end up beyond police control.

The images have emerged amid a surge in crime in Catalonia.These days, several demonstrations are taking place due to attacks on the police in Lleida and Mataró. The residents of these cities are calling for tougher measures against crime, fed up with the insecurity.