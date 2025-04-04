Catalans Report Having Immigrants Registered at Their Home Without Their Permission

The scandal of fraudulent registrations in Catalonia is getting worse by the moment. Reports have multiplied on social media from Catalans who claim to have immigrants registered at their homes without their permission. In Catalonia, there is an open debate about the obligation to register or the need for more rigorous controls.

The law is very clear in establishing the obligation of municipalities to register all people residing in the municipality. But to register, a rental or ownership contract that proves residence is necessary. Alternatively, a signed authorization from an adult already registered at that address is required.

Many municipalities use loopholes in the regulations to accept other documents like water and electricity bills or to register collectively. The Barcelona municipality acknowledged having 5,900 people registered in the same building, and Gerona's would have registered 900 irregularly. Now new reports are emerging that reveal possible new frauds in the registry.

Immigrants Registered Without Authorization

Several people report having immigrants registered at their homes without their permission. Like this anonymous user from X who claims to have four foreigners registered at their address and presents the city council's letter as proof. The document lists the names of the registered individuals (Fátima, Ahmed, and two Mohameds).

"The level of mafia we are suffering is starting to get scary," commented this victim of fraudulent registration.

Another affected person, Alfredo, has also reported having Ahmed, Ayoub, and Fadwa registered at his address without his permission. In this case, the document corresponds to the Amposta city council, which lists 6 registered individuals and two adults without authorization.

These testimonies shared online have provoked many reactions from other Catalans who also decide to share their experiences. This has unleashed a flood of reports that show the scandal could be even larger than desired. Are foreigners being massively registered at others' homes without the permission of their legal owners or tenants?

More Witnesses of These Alleged Frauds

A user claims that the Gerona city council refused to tell him the names of the people registered at his address without his consent. Another states, "I'm sure I have them too because I receive fines in the names of foreigners I don't know."

"A while ago, it happened to me too, the person at the city council told me it was no big deal and that it wasn't important," says another witness. A woman says that this year she registered her partner at her address and was surprised. "The official informed us that there were 12 people registered, and we had to fill out documents to remove them."

Cases like this have led municipalities (Martorell and Figueres, among others) to refuse to register without a rental or ownership contract. They argue that frauds in the registry generate insecurity and overwhelm municipal services, which have limited resources. Meanwhile, the left accuses them of being racist and fascist and calls for universal registration without discrimination.