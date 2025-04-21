L'Hospitalet Opens the Can of Worms on Latino Venues: Fights, Assaults, and Incivility

Fights, assaults, drug trafficking, incivility, and noise in the early hours of the morning. It's a very common pattern that repeats in Latin bars and nightlife venues, and it's causing more and more problems. After a brutal fight in one of these bars, the L'Hospitalet City Council has said enough and has taken action.

This city council was already a pioneer in approving a pilot plan to clamp down on the most problematic Latin bars. A new fight in a La Florida venue frequented by Colombians has been the straw that broke the camel's back. The authorities have ordered the intensification of the Nautilus Plan to put an end to this scourge.

The residents of L'Hospitalet and other cities in Catalonia have been suffering the consequences for some time. Recently, complaints against these venues have multiplied. They complain about fights, music, and scandals in the early hours of the morning, preventing residents from resting and attracting more crime.

More Inspections and More Sanctions

The city council's strategy is to bombard the most troublesome bars with sanctions so that they eventually have to close. The municipal government assures that in recent months inspections and closures have multiplied. But it's not enough, and after this latest incident, they want to intensify interventions even more.

L'Hospitalet thus opens a social debate that is on the streets but hasn't received the necessary media attention. Social media are full of messages from residents tired of having to live next to these venues. They demand more drastic measures to close these bars and nightclubs that cause security problems and affect their health.

These venues accumulate dozens of sanctions from the Urban Guard for violations such as excessive noise or exceeding the allowed capacity. Residents report that it's very common to see crowds of people at the doors of these bars, causing a scandal in the early hours of the morning. When residents try to mediate, they are often heckled, threatened, and in the worst cases, assaulted.

Links to Crime

In the case of L'Hospitalet, there is a very clear correlation between these bars and the significant increase in crime. Every week, there are reports of fights, assaults, and stabbings inside or around these venues. The city council is working with the Interior Ministry to increase police presence and reduce the crime associated with these venues.

| Facebook, Europa Press, @mossos

In recent weeks, police interventions have taken place, even with the active presence of PSC Mayor David Quirós. In one inspection, 220 people were identified, doubling the venue's capacity. There were several arrests for outstanding warrants, drug possession charges, and violations of various regulations.

The problem of Latin venues is another expression of the degradation of many Catalan cities in terms of crime and incivility. L'Hospitalet is leading the way by acting with a firm hand, which is what residents have been demanding for a long time. Authorities hadn't dared until now for fear of stigmatizing certain groups.