Expose Girona's Cup for Their Latest Post on X

The current context of the growth of the new right is accentuating the contradictions of the left at a rapid pace. An example has been the supposed exodus from X due to the campaign against Elon Musk. Many remain on the social network, some even paying for the exclusive premium service.

The latest tweet from CUP on the social network owned by Elon Musk has once again highlighted this contradiction. It has been the internet users themselves who have pointed it out.

CUP's brand in Girona, Guanyem Girona, has used the social network X to promote the start of construction of apartments for young people. Pau Vila, president of the Institut Ostrom, has pointed out the great contradiction of the CUP members. It is a sponsored tweet, meaning a paid post to increase its reach and interaction on Twitter.

"Wow, so much fuss about Elon Musk," Pau Vila tweeted.

He also referred to the "fifteen years" without investment in housing on municipal land in Girona. "Is it consistent with the narrative that this is not a supply problem but one of speculators and capitalism?" questioned the Catalan engineer and economist.

The Left, X, and Elon Musk

CUP falls into the same contradiction as other Catalan political leaders who criticized Elon Musk but remain on X and even pay for a subscription. Like Gabriel Rufián or Carles Puigdemont, who have this social network as their main communication channel.

Other political leaders and institutions announced they were leaving X after the controversies surrounding Musk. Some have left but without closing their accounts to not lose their followers. Others, like Barcelona's city council, have been criticized for dispensing with a key communication channel to inform citizens.

This has led many to accuse the left and anti-Trumpists of being hypocrites. CUP has been the latest to be exposed with this sponsored tweet. One more of the contradictions that have recently been pursuing the left.

They are reproached that despite the gesturing and narrative they end up using the same tools as their rivals to compete on the same ground and gain visibility.