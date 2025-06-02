Laura Borràs, closer to going to prison: prosecutors say 'No' to her pardon

Laura Borràs's judicial outlook is becoming more complicated. The former president of the Parliament of Catalonia was sentenced to four and a half years in prison by the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC). She was convicted of improperly splitting contracts while presiding over the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes between 2013 and 2017.

However, the court itself proposed a partial pardon so she wouldn't have to go to prison, due to the disproportionality of the punishment. The Public Prosecutor's Office said in March that they wouldn't oppose the pardon. Now the situation has taken a turn.

The Superior Prosecutor's Office of Catalonia has issued a report rejecting the granting of a pardon to Laura Borràs. The Public Prosecutor argues that she hasn't shown any signs of remorse nor accepted responsibility for the events. This brings the former Junts president a bit closer to prison.

Lack of remorse

In March 2023, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) sentenced Borràs to four and a half years in prison, 13 years of disqualification, and a fine of €36,000. She was convicted of irregularly awarding 18 minor contracts worth €335,700. She awarded them to an acquaintance for the development of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) website.

The TSJC proposed to the government the granting of a partial pardon to reduce the prison sentence to a maximum of two and a half years, thus avoiding her imprisonment. However, the Public Prosecutor considers that the sentence imposed is proportional to the acts committed and necessary to preserve institutional credibility.

Additionally, they emphasize that Borràs has continued to question judicial actions and describe her conviction as a "political persecution," without showing signs of remorse. They also point out that Borràs, currently a lecturer at the University of Barcelona, could reoffend in similar conduct if granted the pardon.

Borràs in the hands of the government

The final decision on granting the pardon rests with the Spanish government. President Pedro Sánchez already expressed opposition to a possible pardon in March 2023. At that time, he described it as "a flagrant case of malfeasance and misuse of public resources."

However, the investiture agreements also implied a change of course for the government, which opened the door to the pardon. Junts has tried to use their position to influence the government and the judiciary. Meanwhile, Borràs's defense argues that the conviction is the result of political persecution and keeps their intention to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Borràs continues her teaching work at the University of Barcelona and has been suspended from her duties as president of the Parliament since 2022. The political future of the former Junts leader remains uncertain, pending the government's final decision on her possible pardon.

The Public Prosecutor's report can be read as an intention by the government to prepare the ground to deny the pardon.