Comuns boast about setting the pace for Salvador Illa

Comuns are trying to regain prominence after their historic electoral defeat in the most recent regional elections. They are doing so by asserting their profile within the tripartite and presenting themselves as a key force in the new parliamentary balance. Their strategy is classic in the context of minority governments: publicly pointing out that they shape Salvador Illa's agenda.

The party coordinator, Candela López, made this clear last week. "In recent months, Comuns have set the roadmap for the new Govern in housing policies and also with the closure of the Generalitat's office in Tel Aviv," she stated to the media. This is a direct message that aims to reposition Comuns as a useful force within their increasingly smaller electorate:

In fact, this Monday a new agreement between the Govern and Comuns was announced. This is the third credit supplement, a budget extension agreed upon after lengthy negotiations. It includes allocations for education, housing, transportation, and social infrastructure. Comuns's involvement in the agreement strengthens their discourse of political co-responsibility, that is, their electoralism.

| Europa Press

The agreement provides for $39.8 million (37 million euros) to strengthen Catalan, English, and mathematics. It also includes $16.1 million (15 million euros) for school cafeterias in "high complexity" centers and $2.15 billion (2,000 million euros) for new places in care homes. In addition, it includes railway studies and emergency housing plans.

It was me

Comuns keep insisting that they've decisively influenced all these measures. They are trying to capitalize politically on their small role in Parliament. With only six deputies, Comuns have been just one seat up or down from falling into political irrelevance.

Now, they are seeking to compensate for that decline with visibility and pressure on PSC, which is exactly what ERC and CUP are also doing. Marking ideological distance allows them to keep their electorate, but without breaking the bloc supporting the future Govern. Otherwise, a break in the Govern would throw them into their worst fear: an early election. Paradoxically, the stability of this Govern depends on the failure of Comuns and ERC.

In addition to the social area, Comuns have pushed on other, more ideologically favorable issues. This refers to pressure on real estate matters or the closure of the Generalitat's office in Israel. This explains why Comuns make as much propaganda as possible about these achievements.

For now, PSC accepts the game out of self-interest. They need stable allies for a legislative term that's already oriented toward 2027 (regional and municipal elections).