Video: Homophobic slurs against Albiol under the gaze of the former Comuns-CUP mayor

If anyone wonders why Xavier García Albiol sweeps in Badalona, they need to watch the video that was circulating yesterday on social media. It's a minute and a half of insults from a woman during an eviction, under the complacent gaze of former Comuns mayor and former CUP deputy Dolors Sabater.

The footage has gone viral, provoking the angry reaction of many residents who are fed up with squatters and their enablers.

Xavier García Albiol has earned the respect of most residents thanks to his model of order. One of his battles is against squatting, a problem that is very present in Badalona and that causes problems of coexistence and crime.

| ACN

Albiol was a pioneer in creating an anti-squatting office in Badalona, with which he declared war on squatters. Yesterday morning, the eviction began of a warehouse that had been squatted for more than five years. The criminals were disturbing the neighbors and were a source of insecurity.

Serious homophobic insults

As he usually does in these cases, Albiol personally attended the eviction to supervise the operation. From there, he showed his determination to "end the impunity of criminals" and "defend the residents."

Taking advantage of his presence there, a woman whom Albiol defines as a "professional" squatter seriously confronted the mayor. In the footage, the agitated woman can be seen hurling all kinds of insults, many of them homophobic. The cameras also capture former mayor Sabater, who, far from stopping the insults, watches with a half-smile.

Albiol turned a deaf ear to the insults and firmly showed his determination to keep defending the residents against the criminals. The image that remains is that of an opposition that covers for the criminals, and a mayor who protects the residents.

Messages of support for Albiol

This is the reason why the left-wing opposition has been reduced to marginality, while Albiol sweeps the elections. The messages that follow the video are an example of this. Some are shocked by the homophobic insults in the face of the complicit silence of the former Comuns mayor and former CUP deputy.

| E-Noticies

"I feel ashamed to have people like these in Catalonia," says one comment. "Do we have to keep her and pay for her housing? Send her back to her country now," says another. There are many comments calling for this woman's deportation.

The post about the insults to Xavier García Albiol on X (Twitter) already has more than a thousand comments, the vast majority in favor of the mayor.