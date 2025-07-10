A knife-point rape in Terrassa sparks a wave of outrage

Insecurity is one of the problems that most worries Terrassa's citizens. Rapes are a reflection of this insecurity. According to the latest crime data, eleven sexual assaults were reported in the first quarter of 2025. Last year, rapes soared by 16% in this locality.

Parties like PP and Vox have denounced this situation, holding the rulers responsible for neglecting security policies. This has led to an escalation of political tension.

| Cedida

According to an exclusive report by Metrópoli, through police sources, a man raped a girl on the night of Thursday, July 3. The young woman was assaulted at knifepoint in Parc de la Cogullada, in the southeast of the city. Municipal Police officers assisted the victim, who stated that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

Mossos opened an investigation and, for now, there are no arrests. The aforementioned media outlet has published the news on social media, where there has been an angry reaction with more than two hundred comments.

Tired of the "perceptions"

The messages follow the same line, showing the population's exhaustion with the growing insecurity and street crime. There is clear outrage over the deterioration of security and coexistence in many neighborhoods of Catalonia. There is also outrage against the official narrative, according to which there is no rise in crime but only simple perceptions.

Many comments reproach Catalan rulers for continuing to talk about perceptions. They also attack feminists who usually remain silent in the face of these kinds of attacks. They blame the rise in crime on the pro-immigration policies of the left and the separatist movement.

| E-Noticies

Terrassa residents lament the deterioration the city has experienced in recent years. They claim that many neighborhoods have ended up becoming lawless areas and demand mass deportations to expel criminals. This social climate benefits Vox, Alicia Tomás's party, which denounces leniency and crime.

The party broke through with three councilors in the last elections and their voting expectations keep growing. Vox councilors were harassed at the main festival dance last Sunday. In Terrassa, there is a rise in political violence against PP and Vox.