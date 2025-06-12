Gabriel Rufián is left alone defending Santos Cerdán

Gabriel Rufián arrived at the Congress of Deputies to proclaim independence in eighteen months, and ten years later, he has ended up as President Pedro Sánchez's bodyguard. The ERC leader in the Congress of Deputies has become the staunch defender of PSOE. So much so that he has even been left alone defending Santos Cerdán hours before the news about the audios broke.

| Europa Press

When even the Government adopted caution regarding what might come out, the republican deputy went all out to defend PSOE's number three. Rufián once again resorted to victimhood to denounce a campaign of "fascism" against the left and separatism.

"Mr. Santos Cerdán, what kind of legal case is he facing?" said Gabriel Rufián. "Here in this country, one day there's a rumor that there's a Guardia Civil report against someone, and people start saying they're corrupt," he added.

He reiterated that "this man[Cerdán]doesn't have any kind of report against him." It's true that the statements were made before the report appeared. But at the very least, Rufián's lack of caution is surprising, and his enthusiasm for defending PSOE has ended up backfiring on him.

ERC submission to PSOE

The one from Santa Coloma was also the first to come out and defend President Pedro Sánchez when the scandal involving PSOE's "plumber" Leire Díez broke. For some time now, his name has been more closely linked to the Spanish left than to separatism. Rufián has always had a strong connection with Podemos's sphere.

But this staunch and unreserved defense of PSOE distances him even further from his political space. The separatist base sentenced him as a traitor long ago. His profile reinforces the idea of a submissive ERC to PSOE and without a project for Catalonia.

This also shows that ERC won't let PSOE fall no matter what happens. Neither will Junts, which, despite their threats, have shown unwavering loyalty to the investiture agreements. The "procesistas" have much to lose and little to gain if President Pedro Sánchez falls, but some try to stay on the sidelines while Rufián doesn't hide.

For now, outside of Rufián, silence prevails among the "procesismo" in the face of the scandal that would implicate PSOE's secretary of organization in a corruption case. Even Rufián, after his blunder, hasn't tweeted for hours. Unusual for him.