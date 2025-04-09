A Junts Councilor Justifies Thefts Because Thieves 'Have Difficulties'

Insecurity has become one of the main concerns for citizens in Catalonia, especially at the local level. This concern is increasingly reflected in municipal plenary sessions. Like in Vic, where crime has surged by 14%, especially robberies with force and intimidation, and in businesses and homes.

| ACN

PSC brought their "concern" about the increase in armed robberies in Vic's commercial establishments to the last municipal plenary session. Not only because of the danger it poses to victims, but because it fuels the sense of insecurity among merchants and residents. Socialist councilor Débora Villena asked the government team what measures are being taken to prevent and ensure safety in the city.

Josep Anglada, from Som Identitaris, also conveyed his concern about the palpable sense of insecurity in the city. Therefore, he demanded the government team "restore order and security" in the municipality.

Controversial Response from Junts's Government

Then came the response from the deputy mayor and head of security, Elisabet Franquesa (Junts). A controversial intervention, because she attributed the robberies to the thieves' "life difficulties," which makes them "unaware" of their actions.

The councilor defended that there has been a police reinforcement in the city, with a shock plan involving both uniformed and plainclothes officers. She acknowledged that the situation is "complicated," but insisted that the police are working to reduce crime.

"We are trying to charge these people who cause insecurity, who are the same as always. Their life difficulties make them not fully aware when they act at certain times," said the councilor.

She also highlighted their coordination with the National Police "for immigration issues," to "bring the criminal consequences to the appropriate scope." This way, she implicitly acknowledges the significant presence of foreigners in the commission of crimes. Her words have been heavily criticized, and they show that Junts has a problem with this issue.

Criticism for Security Management

A sector of Junts is calling for abandoning leniency and applying a tough approach against crime. Among them is a group of mayors who brought the reform of the penal code to Congress to combat repeat offenses. But there are other more self-conscious sectors of the party, who continue to make statements like this.

Junts's government in Vic is being heavily criticized for its security management. An example of the bipolarity of this party, trapped in its own contradictions due to competition with Aliança Catalana.

Precisely, Aliança Catalana has harshly denounced the words of the Junts councilor in Vic. The party's organization secretary, Oriol Gès, shared the video on X with a clear message. "When the criminal is protected, the victim is condemned."

His post has sparked many comments. Some blame Junts for the insecurity in Vic, others doubt this councilor's ability to fulfill her responsibility.