Junts, Also Against Squatting: What Does the Law They Have Processed in Congress Say

Junts continues with its attempt to shift to the right with ambitious measures on immigration and security in the Congress of Deputies. First, it was the proposal to reform the penal code to combat repeat offenses. Recently, it has extracted from PSOE the transfer of competencies in immigration and the limitation of the arrival of unjoined minors to Catalonia.

This Tuesday, it has secured the support of PSOE for the processing of the urgent measures bill to address squatting. This law provides for the rapid eviction of squatters within 48 hours. It has received backing from PP, Vox, PNV, and Canary Coalition, in addition to PSOE.

The processing has opened a new conflict between PSOE and the left-wing formations of the investiture bloc. The socialists have tried to calm tensions by promising changes in the wording through the introduction of amendments.

Junts has wielded the protection of private property to defend a "fair" and "common sense" measure. Although formations like Vox have accused them of being "hypocrites" and of arriving "late" to the squatting problem in Catalonia. Junts has opposed several Vox motions against squatters, despite Catalonia having long led squatting in the entire State.

Express Eviction of Squatters

The bill promoted by Junts aims to provide courts with more tools to expedite squatting processes. Specifically, it introduces a new article in the Criminal Procedure Law. Judges will be able to order the eviction of squatters and the return of the property to its owner as a precautionary measure.

It is a measure that judges had been demanding, as they found themselves tied by a law that favored squatters and left owners unprotected. According to the new text, squatters will have a period of 48 hours to prove a title of ownership or legitimate possession of the property. If at the end of this period they have not provided any proof, their immediate eviction will proceed.

The text also contemplates the mediation of social services to assess the possible vulnerability situation of the squatters. They can then proceed to their relocation, always within the "non-extendable 48-hour" period.

Reform of the Anti-Eviction Decree

The bill also lowers the criteria to consider a squatting "flagrant" and to be able to act immediately. Until now, those break-ins where the squatter was caught entering the property were considered flagrant. Now, all those entries in the period before 48 hours will also be considered flagrant.

Additionally, the law aims to put an end to the problem of tenant-squatting, which has become a torment for many owners. The anti-eviction decree approved during the pandemic forced any owner to have to maintain a squatter considered vulnerable. Junts now introduces a clause that limits the obligation only to vulture funds and large holders.

Vox Criticizes Junts's 'Hypocrisy'

The ideological shift in Catalonia is forcing Junts to turn to the right on issues like squatting. But Vox reminds that they have systematically opposed their proposals to stop squatters. In 2021, Junts voted against Vox's bill to allow quick trials and for the police to act ex officio.

Just a few weeks ago, Junts voted against Vox's motion against the squatting of a municipal building Albarrosa in Viladecans. Not only that, but they called Vox "far-right." For all this, Ignacio Garriga's party calls Junts "hypocrites" and warns that the damage in Catalonia is already done.