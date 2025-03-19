The Only Good News Would Be That the MENAs Return Where They Should Be: With Their Parents

Juntos and PSOE have reached an agreement for the distribution of the 4,400 "menas" currently in the Canary Islands. Catalunya will receive only between 20 and 30. A figure that contrasts with what Madrid will receive: 700.

It apparently seems like good news. But is it really so?

Today we analyze that pact that Ayuso has already said she will take to court. Let's look at the fine print of an agreement that, as the political class has accustomed us, is misleading.

After all, it is ultimately a trap to make us believe that receiving fewer "menas" is good news when the only good news would be that these minors return to their families, which is where they should be.