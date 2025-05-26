It happened again: a woman defends a pickpocket in the Barcelona metro

Over years and years of impossible projects, Catalonia has become the headquarters of the most striking political and social situations. One of the most recent was seen in the Barcelona metro a few weeks ago. According to social media, a woman confronted a group of "pickpocket hunters" who had caught one of these pickpockets stealing.

In the images, which went viral, a young girl is seen getting angry with the group that caught the thief. The young woman asks them to let the thief go because "what does a wallet matter." To the disbelief of those present, the young woman says that what matters to her is that "they touch her":

Well, the fact is that this situation has repeated itself. The pattern is the same: a group of people catches a pickpocket in the metro, and suddenly a young woman comes out to defend her. This time, the young woman says that "you are not police, five men against one woman." Meanwhile, the person who caught the pickpocket reproaches her by saying "it can happen to you too, you know it":

Again, comments on social media show the disbelief of citizens in this situation. The majority do not understand in any way how someone can defend a pickpocket who, moreover, is most likely a repeat offender. "This is because they haven't had their wallet stolen a couple of times," "Well, let them steal from her, let them steal her socks if she thinks it's okay." "People have really lost their sense," "this is not the first time this has happened," say users on social media.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Impunity of repeat offenses

For now, the problem of repeat offenses remains the same. As is known, the main obstacle to solving it is the current legal impunity. With the existing legal loopholes, in addition to judicial saturation, repeat offenders can accumulate hundreds and hundreds of crimes without consequences.

In theory, the Congress of Deputies approved a legal reform to toughen the Penal Code. Additionally, the Govern reported that the Ministry of Justice had authorized the creation of new courts and resource allocations for Catalonia. But the truth is that these reforms have not yet reached the reality on the street. The Barcelona metro is a good example.