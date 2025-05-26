84.2% of those arrested in Barcelona for serious crimes are foreigners

In recent years, there has been an increase in violence and insecurity in Catalonia. The data is especially concerning in Barcelona, where two out of ten crimes are committed by foreigners.

This has contributed to an uncomfortable debate about the link between the rise in crime and the increase in illegal immigration.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The latest data revealed by the Department of the Interior at Vox's request confirm this trend. Of the 21,808 people arrested in Barcelona last year, 4,650 were Spanish and 17,158 were foreigners. This means that 79% of those arrested in the city are foreigners.

The data confirm that illegal immigration is one of the factors contributing to the rise in crime. However, some sectors of Catalan society continue to deny the reality while diverting attention by talking about the far right. Gradually, the strength of the figures is tipping the balance in the security debate.

Data that reflect a reality

In this case, the figures leave no room for doubt. The percentage of foreign population involvement in crime is even higher in the most serious and common offenses.

91% of those arrested for theft are foreigners. They also commit 83.5% of robberies with violence, 73% of sexual assaults, and 87.5% of occupations. In other words, 84.2% of those arrested for these four crimes are foreigners.

The figure is lower in the case of homicides, although the percentage of foreigners (59%) is still higher than that of Spaniards. Foreigners also represent two-thirds of those arrested for drug trafficking, and 7 out of 10 arrested for other crimes. These data intersect with those of the Guàrdia Urbana, according to which more than 80% of repeat offenders are foreign minors.

Percentage of foreigners detained in Barcelona in 2024 Crime Spaniards Foreigners % Foreigners Theft 500 4,942 91 Robbery with violence 709 3,595 84 Source: Department of the Interior

These figures reflect a reality, which is that the migratory collapse is behind the increase in crime. An uncomfortable reality that has even led some institutions to censor and stigmatize the parties that openly address it.

Catalan parties (except PP) have joined in a sanitary cordon to stop "hate speech" in Parliament. Additionally, Vox has been reported to the justice system for spreading the list of those arrested in Barcelona. Meanwhile, these parties continue to grow thanks to the support of many citizens fed up with benevolence and censorship.

They demand more deportations

Vox has once again shown this data to reinforce its message that more deportations are needed to restore security in neighborhoods. They are not the only ones proposing it. The pace of deportations in recent years has been lower than the increase in irregular immigration and crime in Catalonia.

In fact, Spain and Catalonia are an exception. While in Europe deportations and border closures are accelerating, here the government has just approved a reform of the immigration regulations that facilitates regulation. For example, reducing the required years to apply for papers from three to two, and eliminating the ban on immigrants with criminal records.