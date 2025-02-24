Oriol Junqueras and Erc's Top Brass Overwhelmed After Their Posturing With Germany

It is not the first time that ERC takes advantage of the international context to engage in posturing and weather the tremendous crisis it has sunk into. The results of the German elections have provided the perfect opportunity. Oriol Junqueras and other leaders of ERC's executive have engaged in posturing to assess the rise of AfD and have come out worse for wear.

| Europa Press

Esquerra's president, Oriol Junqueras, followed the expected script with a message on his X profile. He criticized the "far right" and its "hate speech against diversity and social justice". He adds that "we must fight it with decent wages, affordable housing, quality public services and more democracy".

He concluded with one of those empty slogans that ERC leaders have accustomed us to: "We will make hope win over fear".

His message has sparked a flood of comments against him, calling him "hypocrite" and "traitor". Particularly noteworthy are those who blame ERC for the rise of parties like AfD. "The reason the right is rising is your fault, you don't do things right and then you cry," points out Montse.

Another reflection: "The problem is what is understood by diversity and social justice. More and more people see that what you have done is neither diverse nor just. It is pure third world and fiscal terror advancing unchecked, and it must be stopped".

"Neither far right nor fairy tales," points out Susana, "tired of you spending our money, of paying and getting no return, of supporting everyone who shows up in Catalonia. Tired of you being so useless, of handouts to immigrants higher than what a retiree earns... should I continue?".

Junqueras's message already has more than 200 comments, and almost none in favor.

Messages from Elisenda Alamany and Diana Riba

Other leaders have expressed their dismay at the results in Germany. Not least, Oriol Junqueras's number two, Elisenda Alamany.

She lamented that after the results in Germany, "most of Europe has right-wing or far-right governments". The response, in her opinion, must be "to listen to and understand people's fears". As well as "useful policies on paper and results capable of generating hope".

"Like handing Catalonia over to 155?" one responds. "Better an Islamic State?" another asks.

Like Junqueras, Alamany has also been accused of being part of the problem.

"You can go with the lily in your hand, without seeing the real problems of the people. Not talking about issues related to immigration and crime only makes the right grow," stated a user on X.

Another points out that "people are tired of the hypocritical and cynical discourse of parties like ERC". And highlighted the "degradation that is taking over our neighborhoods and cities without you doing absolutely anything".

Another ERC leader, Diana Riba, commented on the election results in Germany following the same pattern.

She said that "hate is the old recipe of the far right in times of despair". And that "the left can't waste time". To counteract it, she proposes "a dignified and secure life, efficient infrastructure, quality education and healthcare and more democracy".

Among the responses to the MEP, Sílvia Orriols, deputy and leader of Aliança Catalana, stands out. She asks her "what have been your merits to access the position you hold". And accuses her of "confusing democracy with nepotism".