Barcelona's insecurity crosses borders: main concern in L'Hospitalet

The perception of insecurity is an increasingly widespread phenomenon in the municipalities of Catalonia. According to the latest L'Hospitalet barometer published this week, it is already the main concern of the residents. In this case, the perception is supported by crime data in this Barcelona municipality.

| Europa Press

According to the barometer, 38.3% of respondents cite insecurity as the main problem in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat. 51% believe it is one of the main problems. 11.9% point to immigration as the main problem, and 6.4% to cleanliness.

59% consider that the city has worsened in recent years. L'Hospitalet is the second most populated locality in Catalonia.

The barometer also shows that the perception of insecurity has risen from 33% to 35% in the last two years. It should be noted that the municipality has been governed for years by the PSC. Meanwhile, until recently, its mayor was Núria Parlon, the current Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat.

Parlon was mayor of L'Hospitalet from 2009 to 2024. The socialist policies seem not to have worked in this municipality bordering Barcelona.

The minister recently announced the imminent incorporation of L'Hospitalet into the 112 emergency system. Something "essential," she said, "to provide an immediate reply when we have an emergency." The current mayor, David Quirós, also from the PSC, said that "we must get criminals out of our neighborhoods."

Crime is on the rise

Conventional crime increased by 2.9% from January to September of last year, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. The increase is 4.1% when adding up all types of crimes, such as cybercrime.

Some types of crimes decreased significantly, such as homicides, burglaries in homes and vehicles, and thefts. However, other crimes increased.

The crime that grew the most was drug trafficking, almost 70%. Then attempted homicides (40%), followed by brawls (28.1%) and crimes against sexual freedom. Sexual assaults rose by 9.8%, and other sexual crimes by 21.7%.

Criticism from the opposition

The PP of L'Hospitalet has stated that the residents in this barometer "endorse what we have been denouncing for years." The Popular Party also highlights that 83.8% of residents are concerned about the occupation of homes. They propose increasing the number of officers and "ambitious security policies that firmly fight against insecurity."

Ignacio Garriga, from Vox, also echoed the L'Hospitalet barometer. He criticized the pro-immigration and permissive policies toward crime of "everyone except Vox." He also criticized that "they continue to turn their backs on the residents, covering up reality and welcoming those who degrade our streets with open arms."