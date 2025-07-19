Diada is approaching, that is, another date of symbolic separatism is approaching. Consequently, one of the most common sources of separatist symbolism couldn't be missing: ANC. Moreover, for some time now, ANC has also become a merchandising house for all the convinced.

If just over a year ago ANC was selling hats to "hide presidents" - referring to Puigdemont - now they're returning to their star product: t-jerseys. With almost two months in advance, ANC has already launched their sales campaign. "There are more reasons than ever for separatism. You can already buy your t-jersey for this Diada and help organize demonstrations like this 11-S":

It's Not Funny Anymore

Beyond the anecdote, many pro-separatism supporters have once again criticized ANC for their playful version of separatism. Many users complain that ANC still lives in the last decade and clings to dead symbolism. "I'm sorry, but the time for t-jerseys is over. What sense do they make?" "ANC's time has passed and it's just another separatist tool." "What's needed isn't another t-jersey, but another strategy," users say.

| Europa Press

This chronic outrage toward ANC and the "good-natured" separatist movement is more revealing than it seems. It points to a pocket of discontent with separatist separatism that still hasn't found an outlet. In this sense, more and more nationalists are demanding a much more combative attitude.

"Another Urquinaona stings more than all the t-jerseys," "Fewer t-jerseys, more Molotov cocktails." "When you go to occupy Parliament let me know, until then let your mother buy the t-jersey," some users say.

This is another proof that the separatist decade has left a sociological void that's still being readjusted. The most decisive thing is that for the first time, traditional separatism won't be the one to collect all this discontent. On the contrary, parties like Aliança Catalana are betting on a tough unilateral path that appeals to many of these voters.