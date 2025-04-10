New Escalation in Parliament: Sílvia Orriols Accuses Rull of Silencing Her 'Out of Fear'

Tension continues to rise in Parliament, especially following the latest measures to isolate and censor certain formations. This Thursday, there was a new clash between the leader of Aliança Catalana, Sílvia Orriols, and the president of the chamber, Josep Rull. Orriols accused Rull of wanting to silence her "out of fear."

| EP

It happened during the debate on a motion against squatting. PSC deputy Christian Soriano said that for Aliança Catalana, criminal squatting is not "a problem but an opportunity to gain electoral advantage."

PSC has once again copied the discourse of CUP and Comuns, stating that the cause of squatting is the lack of housing due to speculation. Deputy Soriano reproached Aliança Catalana "for why they keep linking squatting with insecurity and immigration."

He addressed Sílvia Orriols personally, telling her that "you are very brave with the vulnerable but very cowardly with the powerful." He also told her that "you are not racists but classists."

Orriols and Rull, at Odds Again

Sílvia Orriols requested to speak to the president of Parliament, Josep Rull, due to references. He denied her request, considering that they were not references but "the same debate in the context of a motion." He clarified that "references occur when a person who has not participated in this direct debate is mentioned."

An explanation that did not convince the deputy, who accused Rull of once again depriving her of the floor. Rull insisted that she is not being deprived of the floor, but that the regulations are being applied. "They are very afraid of words, they should be less," the pro-separatism deputy retorted.

This is a new escalation between Aliança Catalana and the parties of the sanitary cordon, among which are PSC and Junts. The formation accuses the president of the chamber of censoring certain parties that deviate from the official narrative. Tension has increased since Rull encouraged parties by letter to denounce "hate speech" in Parliament.

PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP have created a study commission on hate speech to advance their attempt at censorship. The underlying reason is that with fewer deputies, Vox and Aliança Catalana are managing to set the agenda and break the official discourse.