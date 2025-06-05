Govern appoints former DGAIA director to lead the new DGAIA: €95,000 per year

The Government of the Generalitat continues with its tricks and sleight of hand to get around the DGAIA crisis. After announcing the name change of the body, they have now dismissed the director of DGAIA to reassign him to the new DGPPIA. José Muñoz Luque moves from one body to another to keep the €95,000 (95,000 euros) annual salary corresponding to a general director in the Generalitat.

José Muñoz Luque was appointed in March as general director of Child and Adolescent Care. The Minister of Social Rights, Mònica Martínez Bravo, dismissed the then general director, Isabel Carrasco, six months after appointing her to the position. She argued that DGAIA needed to open a new chapter.

| E-Noticies

Two months later, the Department of Social Rights announced the dismissal of José Muñoz Luque as director of DGAIA by virtue of decree 112/2025. The same department, by virtue of decree 113/2025, announced the appointment of José Muñoz Luque as the new director of the General Directorate for the Prevention and Protection of Children and Adolescents (DGPPIA).

Reform or cosmetic changes?

The Government was forced to urgently implement these changes after the child prostitution scandal that implicated the leadership. They announced, among other things, the dissolution of the public body to create a new directorate. This has been criticized by the opposition as merely cosmetic changes.

Minister Martínez Bravo, meanwhile, has argued that this is a deep renewal of the structure. She also claims that although these changes are being announced now, they have been working on them for months.

The opposition believes that the Government is trying to cover up for their government partner, ERC. The Republicans held the leadership of DGAIA and the Ministry of Social Affairs when the corruption and child prostitution scandals occurred. PSC and ERC have joined forces with the Comuns to cover up the case until it became impossible.

Once the scandal broke, the Government tried to take the initiative by announcing a comprehensive plan with several changes. Among them was the name change. This forced the dismissal of the head of the entity to reassign him to the new body and keep his generous salary.

Changes in the new directorate

The Government's spokesperson, Sílvia Paneque, justified the change at the top of DGAIA by the need for a "more managerial profile" to "address a new chapter." The spokesperson acknowledged that there were some "strained" services due to the increase in the number and complexity of minors served.

Minister Martínez Bravo announced that external organizations will continue to manage admissions but not aid. This service will become internalized for greater oversight. In addition, they plan to add 300 new professionals by 2027, and to implement a new management model with more technology, planning, and coordination.