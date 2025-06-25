Three sexual assaults a day: the other side of insecurity in Barcelona

The consequence of years of leniency regarding security in Catalonia has been the exponential increase in crime. Not only has there been a rise in criminal activity, but the most serious crimes have also surged. The increase in sexual assaults reflects the security crisis, with a particular impact in Barcelona.

| Barcelona

A recent statistic caused great concern. Hospital Clínic treated 784 cases of sexual assault last year, which represents a 15.6% increase. Three women fall victim to this type of assault every day in the Catalan capital.

The trend is being maintained and even worsening in 2025. According to crime data from the Ministry of the Interior for the first quarter, between January and March, 119 sexual assaults were recorded in Barcelona. This represents a 19% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

Crimes against sexual freedom surged by 16.3%, and other sexual crimes by 14.7%. In other words, despite having been governed by the "most feminist left in history" for years, Barcelona is now a more dangerous city for women.

Causes of the increase in reports

The increase in recorded rapes is explained in part by the rise in reports, which, according to experts, is due to greater initiative among women. Institutional feminism claims this achievement. They argue that thanks to their policies to protect women, more women now dare to report.

However, the increase is also related to the widespread climate of rising violence and crime in society. A noteworthy fact is that both victims and perpetrators are increasingly younger. Many of them are minors.

Another fact to consider is the growing presence of foreigners among the perpetrators of sexual assaults. In Catalonia, the phenomenon is especially alarming. 91% of those convicted of this type of crime are foreigners, despite representing 25% of the total population.

Something that greatly concerns experts is the increase in group rapes, where foreigners are clearly dominant. 4% of reported rapes in Spain were committed by groups, and 43% were committed by foreigners. Moroccans are the group most involved, followed by Romanians and Ecuadorians.

PP denounces the increase in rapes

Barcelona's PP has spoken out about this harsh reality through a statement this Tuesday. Its leader, Daniel Sirera, considers the increase in rapes "concerning." He reminds that this is not just a statistic, and that three women fall victim to sexual assaults in Barcelona every day.

| Europa Press

For this reason, he has called for a "firm and effective" response from Jaume Collboni's government, whom he accuses of having abandoned security.

The leader of Barcelona's PP reminds that most of these attacks occur in parks, beaches, and poorly lit public spaces. "Barcelona has become a dangerous city for women," he states. He adds that "there's a lack of police, lighting, and political will."

Sirera has pointed out some problematic areas such as Ciutadella, Guinardó, or Turó del Putxet parks, the area around Montjuïc, and the beaches of Mar Bella or Nova Icària. PP will propose in the municipal plenary session the development of a security plan to reinforce police presence and purple points in these areas.