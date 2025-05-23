Gabriel Rufián now makes gestures to the CUP

In Catalonia, we are witnessing an intensive retreat of the left from PSC to CUP, passing through ERC and the Comuns. Esquerra and the Comuns have strengthened their support for Salvador Illa's Govern this week with the approval of the credit supplement. The Govern is also showing a good rapport with CUP, which even joined the housing agreement.

ERC leaders are particularly enthusiastic about the progressive alliance in Parliament. Oriol Junqueras is steering his party to the left. He wants to turn Esquerra into the great party of the Catalan left, to incorporate sectors beyond separatism.

| Europa Press

Gabriel Rufián acts as the right-hand man and executor of Junqueras's new strategy. The ERC spokesperson in Congress has always represented the most leftist sector of the party. To the point of feeling more comfortable with Podemos than with his own formation.

Ideological polarization in Parliament and Congress has also radicalized Rufián. The one from Santa Coloma has intensified his offensive against Junts, whom he places practically on the far right. This leads him to strengthen ERC's space closer to CUP.

Flirting between Rufián and Laure Vega

The ERC spokesperson in Congress doesn't hide and openly shows his admiration for CUP deputy Laure Vega. Rufián shared her intervention yesterday in Parliament. Vega attacked Vox and Aliança Catalana in a motion on foreign cooperation.

The deputy referred to "the 800,000 euro fine to Vox for irregular financing." She characterized them as "a bunch of right-wing posh people who like to go after the most vulnerable."

"Everyone should follow Laure Vega," said Gabriel Rufián. The deputy returned the gesture with an affectionate emoji.

By the way, Laure Vega's words were applauded by both ERC and PSC deputies. In the images, socialist deputy Alberto Bondesio is seen applauding the cupaire's intervention. A sign of the good understanding between the Catalan left parties.

The good relationship is no coincidence, as Vega represents the CUP sector in favor of understanding with PSC, ERC, and Comuns. Something that is essential for both Rufián and Bondesio to consolidate the progressive quadripartite.

Although in the comments on X, they tell Laure Vega that it's not a very good idea to have Gabriel Rufián as a fan. A figure repudiated by separatism supporters and also by a good part of the left. Rufián is characterized as a "traitor," and Vega as a "textbook progressive posh."