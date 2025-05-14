Ten municipalities in Barcelona unite against repeat offenses and squatting

Insecurity is one of the issues that most concern citizens in Catalonia. The rise in crime has especially affected neighborhoods in large cities, with phenomena such as repeat offenses and squatting.

ACN

Ten municipalities in the metropolitan area of Barcelona have agreed with Interior to promote a coordinated strategy to address the increase in insecurity. These localities concentrate nearly one million inhabitants. The agreement foresees the unification of criteria toward repeat offenses, squatting, and incivility.

This is an important step to reduce insecurity in these cities. The agreement has been signed by Granollers, Martorell, Mataró, Mollet del Vallès, Rubí, Sabadell, Terrassa, Vilafranca del Penedès, Igualada, and Vilanova i la Geltrú.

Repeat offenses and squatting, the main concern

This Monday, a key meeting was held between the Department of Interior of the Generalitat and the municipalities of the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona. An important step was taken toward implementing a common strategy to address security challenges. The goal is to unify efforts against crime, illegal occupation, and uncivil behaviors that have increased in recent years.

The meeting brought together representatives from ten municipalities near Barcelona, with the presence of the Minister of Interior and Public Security, Núria Parlon. Accompanied by local authorities, the minister discussed the main problems affecting these localities.

One of the most highlighted points was the growing concern about repeat offenses, especially regarding property crimes. The issue of illegal squatting, which affects many homes in the area, was another central topic of debate. The mayors and local representatives have emphasized the need to review current legislation.

Fight against incivility

Minister Parlon stressed during the meeting the urgency of adopting more forceful measures to tackle criminality. In this regard, attendees agreed that one of the main measures will be the modification of the regulatory framework to allow more direct and rapid action against repeat offenses. The need to take more effective legal actions to manage squatting cases was especially highlighted.

Another relevant aspect of the meeting was the importance of improving coordination between security forces. Local officials have insisted on the need to simplify administrative processes to streamline collaboration between Mossos and local police. The goal is to improve response capacity and ensure that security forces work efficiently and jointly.

Regarding the fight against incivility, it was agreed to prioritize a more integrative and preventive approach. The municipalities in the metropolitan area have experienced an increase in uncivil behaviors, which has caused growing concern among citizens. Therefore, they seek to implement prevention measures and promote peaceful coexistence and respect for local regulations.