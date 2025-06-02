Former Barça executive Toni Freixa exposes the establishment with Sílvia Orriols

The rise of Sílvia Orriols and Aliança Catalana has shaken up the Catalan political landscape and sparked panic among separatist parties and media. What causes the most anxiety is the rapid process of normalizing their ideas. Proposals that were taboo until recently are now being voiced more and more openly by people without hesitation.

| Parlament

Among those who dare to do so are also public figures who further contribute to this normalization process. The latest to do so has been Toni Freixa, former executive and candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona.

In an interview with Albert Om for the newspaper Ara, the Catalan lawyer revealed his political preferences in the most natural way.

"Someone I listen to a lot now and whose words I really like is Sílvia Orriols. I think she's daring to say what many people who make a living from politics can't say," he stated.

His statements left the interviewer, Albert Om, astonished, who replied, "this is shocking, eh." The media outlet he works for was the second most subsidized last year with €920,000 from public funds. Media like Ara are the ones who fear Aliança Catalana's rise the most because it threatens their ecosystem (hence Albert Om's reaction).

It's at least curious that a media outlet considers it "shocking" to speak well of a deputy who represents 120,000 Catalans. That's why the interviewer's reaction has been heavily criticized on social media. "What does he consider shocking," asks Sergi Maraña, "that he likes what Sílvia Orriols says, or that he says the rest of the politicians are scammers."

| E-Noticies

"Albert Om, what's shocking is how ruined Catalonia is," is one of the comments circulating on social media. Some wonder if he'd say the same if the interviewee declared himself close to CUP. "Saying what you think isn't shocking, it's feeling free and not having your ass rented out, maybe that's not your case and that's why you find it shocking," says one comment.

Toni Freixa responds to the lynching

In addition, Toni Freixa has faced a lynching for expressing his opinion frankly and naturally. He himself has replied on his X account. "You can't imagine how many public fund leeches are chasing me today for having said this. Well, I'll say it again, I really like Sílvia Orriols's speech."

After the interview became public, the former Barça executive received all kinds of insults and disrespect. He was called "racist" and "far right," something unfortunately common for those who defend Aliança Catalana.