The stabbing of a teacher exposes the failure of feel-good policies in Catalonia

The stabbing of a teacher at the La Mina School Institute in Sant Adrià has once again highlighted an alarming reality. Violence in classrooms is no longer an isolated case, but a symptom of a deeper crisis. In Catalonia, institutional "goodism" has left educational centers without real tools to face an unsustainable situation.

The attack took place last Tuesday and, three days later, teachers, families, and neighbors gathered to denounce the lack of security. The educational community demanded urgent measures, both physical and psychological, to guarantee their well-being. Teachers and staff say they feel vulnerable and helpless.

The most concerning aspect is that teachers report a climate of constant threats, insults, and assaults. In other words, it's not just an isolated issue. According to the teachers themselves, working in some centers in Catalonia has become a risky activity. We are witnessing another negative effect of the current pedagogical model.

| Europa Press

In fact, the director of the center, Marta del Campo, speaks of a widespread loss of respect toward teachers. She keeps that the educational project is consolidated, but that the assaults have sown fear. She states that the educational community is emotionally affected, especially considering that teachers are a sector that already shows high rates of psychological and mental distress resulting from their work.

Despite the psychological support that the school's management appreciates, most of the faculty feel abandoned. Teachers warn that it's no longer just one center that's in danger. Violence is spreading through different institutes in Catalonia, especially in neighborhoods with high rates of vulnerability.

Another face of the collapse

This new episode calls into question, through the facts, the official approach of educational policies. It's the teachers themselves who report that discourses of tolerance prevail over the reality of the centers. It's a clear example of what happens when pedagogical ideology is placed above educational reality.

The assault on the teacher in La Mina, as teachers explain, isn't just an isolated incident. Meanwhile, the institutional silence regarding these events only feeds the feeling of abandonment. As is evident to parents and teachers, public authorities don't stray from a politically correct discourse that they keep for electoral necessity.

In this regard, one of the most striking examples was seen with the previous ERC Govern, when the PISA and Catalan results were released. As many will remember, the Govern said that the poor results were due to an excess of nouvinguts students in the sample. A few days later, they had to backtrack and change their discourse.