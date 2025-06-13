Junts and ERC decide to go down with Pedro Sánchez

ERC and Junts have once again played the role of President Pedro Sánchez's loyal squires when things go badly in Moncloa. However, this time the scandal was enormous and the separatist parties have been more exposed than ever. Even Sumar has once again shown a tougher stance on the alleged corruption in PSOE than the separatist partners.

The reaction of the Republicans and Convergents in recent hours shows that their leaders have definitely decided to go down with President Pedro Sánchez. It is not collateral damage, but a conscious choice resulting from a calculation of losses and gains. They prefer to risk being dragged through PSOE's mud out of fear of losing their privileges and at the polls.

Their support for PSOE is causing obvious wear and tear with their electorate. However, Junqueras and Puigdemont hope that Sánchez's concessions will turn the tables when they finally materialize. That's why they don't break with him.

On one hand, because they need to wait for PSOE to fulfill the investiture agreements. On the other, because the fall of the Government would mean losing their lucrative financial compensations and senior positions on boards of directors.

Gabriel Rufián, Sánchez's loyal squire

The first to speak out was Gabriel Rufián, who accused "those who believe the country belongs to them" of orchestrating a persecution against the left and the separatist movement. This was hours before the report implicating Santos Cerdán appeared.

After hours of silence, he appeared before the press asking President Pedro Sánchez to come out and give explanations. Later in the afternoon, after President Pedro Sánchez's appearance, he posted a tweet in his usual style: attacking PP and Junts.

Rufián has become PSOE's most fervent defender, which contributes to increasing the sense of ERC's submission. However, the Republicans think that elections and losing the privileges they have with Sánchez would be worse. Oriol Junqueras has imposed the directive to secure the socialist governments (Sánchez's and Illa's).

Junts abandon their hardline stance

Junts are not far behind ERC. This time they have been even more vehement than on other occasions. Jordi Turull (not Puigdemont, who has once again hidden) has defended Cerdán's presumption of innocence, and has once again closed the door to a motion of no confidence presented by PP.

Without any shame, Turull has admitted that they won't bring down President Pedro Sánchez's government because of corruption but only if the negotiation table in Switzerland fails. In other words, Puigdemont is willing to go down with President Pedro Sánchez just to obtain his amnesty.

Junts's case is flagrant because while they denounce ERC's corruption in DGAIA, they whitewash PSOE's. Furthermore, Puigdemont tweets compulsively against Trump and the far right. However, he covers up the socialists' shame only for his own personal interest.

Tying themselves to Sánchez, a bad deal

Polls indicate a growing collapse of the separatist movement. Their loss of support is explained precisely by the strategy of supporting PSOE, but once they've taken that path, they can't turn back. Even though sometimes Puigdemont feels like throwing himself into the arms of the right.

The problem is that (at most) in two years there will be elections, and it will be hard for them to justify the path they've taken. However, the worst part is that Sanchismo no longer adds up, and they find themselves doomed to political irrelevance. It's the price of choosing to sink with President Pedro Sánchez.