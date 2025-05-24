VIDEO | Debunking the latest 'fake news' from the Catalan woke left

Today it's time to debunk the latest fake news circulated by the woke left in recent hours.

On Monday, the Education Minister, Ester Niubó, explained that this year, 9,000 new students have arrived each month who have had to join the Catalan educational system during the school year, that is, outside the pre-registration period, known as live enrollment. The total is almost 75,000 new students.

In other words, 450 new students join the different schools in Catalonia every school day during the year.

The figure is unsustainable no matter how you look at it. 450 new students every day in Catalan schools. This is an enormous and unmanageable challenge for education professionals. Especially because a significant part are immigrants who, in many cases, don't even know Catalan or Spanish.

But the woke left doesn't care about this. They only care about their narrative and being right. But when reality debunks their narrative, as is the case, they resort to fake news.

For example, Jesús Rodríguez, a journalist from La Directa, the media outlet aligned with the CUP, published that 75% of these new enrollments during the school year in Catalan schools were school changes within the same municipality. Thus implying that the vast majority of students joining the educational system during the year are not immigrants who have just arrived in Catalonia, but people who already live in Catalonia and are changing neighborhoods.

But this is false. Why is it false? Because it was only necessary to contact the Department of Education to confirm it. That's what I did, and that's how they confirmed it to me. As of today, the Department doesn't know what % of the students who enroll live are immigrants and what % are students changing schools within the same municipality.

But it doesn't matter, Jesús Rodríguez's tweet was shared by the former Minister of Feminisms, Tania Virgen; the former CUP deputy, Eulàlia Raguant, the former Junts deputy, Aurora Madaula; the Comunes deputy Susanna Segovia; the comedian Manel Vidal and dozens of other personalities.

Then they will all come to give us lessons on fake news and misinformation.