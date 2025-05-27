The DGAIA reform doesn't convince the opposition: 'Mockery'

Govern has presented a structural reform of DGAIA that has caused a wave of rejection among the opposition. The decision hasn't managed to dispel doubts or criticism about the management of the organization. In addition, this reform comes after months of silence regarding multiple irregularities and scandals that keep growing.

The changes announced by the minister in charge, Mònica Martínez Bravo, are several, some of them purely cosmetic. The most notable are the outsourcing of hiring to two external units, the addition of 300 professionals, and the modernization of the management model. In addition, it has been decided to change the name to "Dirección General de Prevención y Protección de la Infancia y la Adolescencia" (DGPIA).

However, these measures come after a prolonged period of inaction. In April 2024, the Audit Office warned of serious irregularities from 2016 to 2020, a period during which ERC controlled DGAIA. Nevertheless, Govern kept a pact of silence that delayed any concrete action. Only after the outbreak of the scandal related to a minor under guardianship who was a victim of a pedophile network were the announced changes activated.

| Parlament

the opposition attacks Govern

This delay and the lack of transparency have increased skepticism and criticism among opposition parties. PP has described the reform as merely cosmetic. Santi Rodríguez, general secretary of Catalan PP, has stated that "the name change doesn't fix anything." He also demands an investigative commission in Parliament to clarify the management of the organization.

Junts has also called for responsibility from PSC to support a parliamentary investigation that guarantees "maximum transparency" and a thorough analysis of the crisis. From VOX, their general secretary Ignacio Garriga has described the refounding of DGAIA as "Salvador Illa's umpteenth mockery." Garriga has demanded the resignation of Govern and has called for a thorough investigation of the ERC, Junts, and PSC officials involved:

Meanwhile, the leader of Aliança Catalana, Sílvia Orriols, has been forceful on social media, pointing to the name change as an insufficient and mocking attempt. "Changing the name of DGAIA fixes everything. One of two, either they think we're fools... or they're the fools":

another burden in the debate on illegal immigration

The criticism adds to a tense political climate, where the opposition believes that the reform doesn't address the root of the problem or the political responsibility behind the irregularities. While Govern insists that the changes had been planned for a long time, the opposition sees a late and insufficient reaction, motivated by media and social pressure.

The investigative commission proposed in Parliament will be a key setting to begin probing the seriousness of the matter. However, the opposition fears that this will become a mechanism to "cover up the government's shame." In fact, neither PSC, ERC, nor Comuns are interested in encouraging a debate directly linked to illegal immigration.