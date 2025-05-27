Aliança Catalana starts the countdown to the 2027 municipal elections

After the separatism movement's collapse in the most recent regional elections, the main axis of Catalan politics has gone unnoticed. In reality, it should be said that there has been an attempt to conceal it due to the interests of systemic parties, especially Junts. If one analyzes the political reorganization of the separatism movement, one can see that municipalities play a key role.

The reason that explains the prominence of municipal politics is that municipalities usually reflect the real sentiment of voters very well. This leads to municipal politics often having faces and expressions that are impossible to imagine outside of it. The most revealing case is that of García Albiol in Badalona, who has achieved an absolute majority by sticking closely to the needs of local residents.

In the case of Catalan separatism, municipal politics also channels the paradigm shift. More specifically, it channels the second phase of the separatism movement's collapse. The first phase had to be paid for by ERC to the benefit of PSC, and everything indicates that the second round will be paid for by Junts to the benefit of Aliança Catalana. The separatism decade could not come at no cost to its main promoters.

| Europa Press

the municipal voter clearly understands reality

As E-Notícies already reported months ago, one of AC's strategic objectives was to weave municipal networks. This consists of gaining grassroots members and voters, which are a very fertile and solid foundation for political growth. In addition, AC's discourse, like that of Vox (or now that of PP), resonates very well in municipalities, which deal daily with insecurity, "menas," fraudulent registrations, etc.

In fact, AC already advertises this strategy and explicitly states that the next municipal elections are their goal. Just yesterday, for example, the party shared a video on social media showing their progress in municipal implantation. Amposta, Lérida, Mollerussa, Santa Coloma de Farners, etc.: AC's landing is taking place throughout Catalonia. In this entire strategy, the party's two main strategists play a key role: Jordi Aragonès and Oriol Gès:

Meanwhile, municipal politics is ideal for parties that, like AC, operate outside the media establishment. In the reality of daily life on the street, media control maneuvers don't work. Neighborhood needs are too clear and identifiable to influence voting through the dominant narrative. This is something that everyone from Albiol to Masquef and including the cupaire mayors knows.

the litmus test

Supposing AC didn't exist, there would be an indicator showing that, indeed, municipal politics is currently channeling the change of direction in Catalonia. This refers to the - now almost desperate - maneuvers by Junts across the territory. At this time, Puigdemont's party is focusing much of their energy on blocking AC's rise in town halls.

| E-Noticies

Again, the litmus test doesn't lie and it's enough to observe Junts's behavior. On one hand, Turull is touring Catalonia to try to control the situation in their natural strongholds (rural Catalonia). On the other hand, Junts has significantly hardened their discourse with the sole and exclusive intention of countering Orriols (Islamic veil, distribution of "menas," etc.).

However, these changes in Junts's direction have been too abrupt for many citizens not to see that these are self-interested maneuvers. For now, published polls (not the parties' internal polls) show a drop of 7-8 deputies for Junts. In addition, the party is not ideologically uniform, especially with a leader like Puigdemont, who is sidelined in Waterloo due to his maneuvers with PSOE.