Arrest a Repeat Offender Who Robbed Elderly and Young Women in Lleida

A 20-year-old has been arrested in Lérida after being accused of several violent robberies. This arrest is the result of an investigation linking him to at least seven more violent assaults.

The accused primarily operated on a scooter, which allowed him to move quickly and surprise his victims. His modus operandi involved assaulting elderly people and young women. In his robberies, he seized valuables such as cell phones and jewelry.

| Europa Press

The arrest was carried out by the Mossos d'Esquadra, who reported the case through their social media. "He rode a scooter, assaulted elderly people and young women, and stole their cell phones and jewelry," they explained in a statement. They also confirmed that after his arrest, the young man was arrested again, marking the fourth time this year he has been behind bars:

Public outrage has been immediate, especially due to the accused's repeat offending nature. Social media users have expressed their frustration at the impunity of the detainee, lamenting that he will be back on the street again. "On the street in two hours, I suppose, right?" commented one user. "I bet he's already on the street," "and then the eighth, the ninth, and we continue," users lament.

Another Example to the List

This is just another example of repeat offending in Catalonia, which, besides going unpunished, has not yet been solved. In recent months, political forces have agreed on strong measures and legal reforms to address this problem. However, the slowness of the processes and the collapse of the justice system mean that results are not yet visible.

Meanwhile, the PSC's Govern is aware of the social and electoral priority of this issue. This explains why the socialists have toughened their discourse and implemented measures through the Department of Interior, led by Councilor Parlon.

Just recently, a surprise protocol was activated with thousands of Mossos agents to catch criminals and repeat offenders. The goal was to arrest the criminals they have already identified: 425 people who have accumulated 3,600 arrests and 9,100 crimes. But the truth is that until judicial changes arrive, the situation will not be controlled. As users denounce, criminals enter the police station and are released shortly after.