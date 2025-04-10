Comuns and CUP Invite Parliament to the Union That Incited the Riots in Salt

Vox's Parliamentary Group in Parliament has denounced that Comuns and CUP have invited one of the unions "that supported the Islamist mobs that set Salt on fire due to the eviction of the imam." This is the Housing Union of Salt.

In their message on social media, Vox has shared the press intervention of two members of this union. Vox has shown great indignation, describing this situation as "Islamo-leftism in one image."

| EFE

According to one of the union's leaders, they have met with representatives from CUP, Comuns, ERC, PSC, and Junts "to explain the housing situation in Salt." Similarly, they have insisted that "this very painful and critical reality is not new." They insist that evictions are a constant reality in this city, which, as is known, hosts a large proportion of immigrants.

In all respects, the union has echoed the left's discourse on housing. Thus, they have spoken of "vulture funds" and the "judicial dynamics" surrounding evictions. Moreover, they have called for a political intervention "to set limits on the market":

Salt: A Reflection of Catalonia

The problem in Salt is a laboratory of the general situation in Catalonia. On one hand, the real estate problem and the corresponding social tension accumulate. On the other hand, cultural tensions between different groups surface with issues like housing.

Because it should be remembered that it was the imam's own family who tried to squat the imam's apartment after he was evicted for not paying for several years. Likewise, those who led the riots at the Mossos police station were also followers of the imam.

Meanwhile, CUP tries to capitalize on this problem, to the point of applauding violence against the Mossos. "Throwing stones at the Mossos is a cultural fact of Catalonia," said Laure Vega, present at this union's press conference. In fact, both the PP and an independent Mossos union have initiated a process against CUP in the Parliament's Board.