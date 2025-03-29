The Pro-Independence Delirium: Catalan Currency Featuring the Faces of Gaudí, Macià... and Puigdemont

The fact that the "procesismo" was never serious is shown in the number of comedic scenes it has left us. From Joan BonaNit to the ANC demonstrations and including the slogan Ni un paper a terra. The latest example of a "procesista" occurrence, however, has to do with something much more serious: currency.

A group called Assemblea de Representants recently presented its monetary plan for the future Catalan Confederation. Besides the design, the value of each coin was also explained, as well as the amount that would be issued. In any case, its use will be restricted among those registered in the Assemblea de Representants itself.

The Details of the New Catalan Currency

The Assemblea de Representants is an organization that claims to work for "a Catalan Confederation" that includes the Balearic Islands, Valencia, and Aran. Besides an assembly of representatives, this group also has a Council of State that, however, has a provisional government. In fact, there is even an interim Federal Chancellor, who is Antoni Jordi de Fulleda, who published an institutional message to congratulate 2025:

Last February, the Assemblea de Representants released its project for minting and issuing the new Catalan currency: the Catalan pound. Through a message on social media, the values of the currency (from 1 to 1000 pounds) and an initial run of 1M units were released. Just in case, the Assemblea de Representants, which apparently also acts as a central bank, explained that the Catalan pound would be on par with the euro "to facilitate its implementation."

Likewise, the design of the new currency was not neglected. "The obverse of each bill is dedicated in homage to important figures of enlightened Catalanism, of all times." Among these figures are Antoni Gaudí, Salvador Dalí, Francesc Macià, and Carles Puigdemont:

Despite the fact that the Assemblea de Representants doesn't reach 2,000 users on social media, this message reached 374,000 views. However, comments on this monetary policy decision were not open. Consequently, it is not known what the reaction among users has been to this new "procesista" achievement.

For all those interested in the Catalan pound, the Assemblea de Representants indicates that "its use will be restricted in the businesses, goods, and services of those registered in our registry."