Criticism of TV3 for its latest woke delusion: 'Migrant people'

TV3's news services have long been caught in an ideological drift that steers them away from the intended function of public media. The left has coined the concept of "housing racism" to refer to discrimination against immigrants when renting. TV3 aligns with this concept in a news piece that has once again sparked controversy on social media due to its particular focus.

The Catalan public television echoes a phenomenon related to the current housing crisis. "Many immigrants," the news states, "rent rooms in apartments shared by several families in rundown neighborhoods." It cites the Sant Roc neighborhood as an example, where fifteen people live crammed into less than fifty square meters (538 sq. ft.) for 550 euros a month.

TV3 refers to "migrated people," using the same rhetoric that the woke left uses to refer to immigrants. The dictionary makes it clear that "migrated" means "that doesn't reach much of what it would correspond to." Therefore, the word is not well used in this context.

Public media have the duty to act professionally, and the minimum requirement is knowledge of the language and its proper use. But TV3 once again shows a dereliction of duty in the service of an ideology.

Criticism of TV3

"They are not migrated people, they are whole, complete people who have emigrated from one country and immigrated to another. Enough of destroying the language, please," says one of the comments on X. "Are you journalism professionals, or is your incompetence infinite," says another.

But the criticisms are not only lexical but also about the content of the news. Many Catalans are tired of always seeing the same people in the news with the same focus.

"In my house, seven of us live together because if my daughter wants to feed her children, pay for school, water, and electricity, two salaries are not enough. And they don't appear on TV, I'm tired of the story," says an indignant Catalan woman. "We here also have problems," says another, "but we don't say immigrants because we will offend the left."

"Many people in Barcelona have the same problem, but you won't talk about them," reads one of the comments. Many comments point out that the problem is the immigration policy that, among others, TV3 promotes.