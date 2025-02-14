Carles Puigdemont's Number 2 Deletes Controversial Post Against Israel

Anna Navarro was Carles Puigdemont's big bet for the Catalan elections in May 2024. It soon became clear that it had been a fiasco. Her questionable preparation and continuous outbursts showed that the number 2 on the Junts list had been too risky a bet.

Perhaps that's why the party has decided to sideline her at the start of this legislature. Although from time to time she can't help but put her foot in it. The executive has returned to its old ways, stirring up a great deal of controversy after her latest and controversial tweet.

Junts's number two retweeted an anti-Semitic message spread by an anonymous account on X. This account shared a document by Albert Einstein published in April 1948 after the Deir Yassin massacre. Anna Navarro shared the post saying that "Einstein warned the world about Zionism and Jewish terrorism."

Although she ended up deleting the tweet, the Catalan Association of Friends of Israel (ACAI) retrieved the screenshot to reproach her. They considered it "sad and regrettable" that a deputy shares the tweet of an anonymous anti-Semite. "For the history of shame," the organization reproached.

Anna Navarro Has Fallen Into the Trap

In reality, the document shared by Anna Navarro doesn't mention the term "Zionism" at any point. Albert Einstein wrote it on April 10, 1948, a day after the Deir Yassin massacre where 107 Arabs were killed.

The attack was carried out by the Irgun and Lehi paramilitary units, who had invited Einstein to raise funds for the cause. After the massacre, Einstein wrote this brief text where he says he wants nothing to do with them.

We reproduce the full content of the letter below:

Dear Sir:

When a real and final catastrophe befalls us in Palestine, the first responsible would be the British and the second responsible the terrorist organizations formed from our own ranks.

I am not willing to see anyone associated with those criminal and deluded people.

Sincerely yours,

Albert Einstein

It must be said that the Jewish community and the state of Israel itself condemned the massacre committed by paramilitaries. Therefore, it seems evident that Anna Navarro has fallen into the trap of anti-Semitism.

Criticism of the Junts Deputy

Anna Navarro has received much criticism for her post. "What a disappointment," says one of the comments on X, "I thought she was an intelligent woman with judgment. She has fully fallen into the dissemination of textbook anti-Semitic manipulations."

They extend the criticism to Junts, a party that "persists in breaking ties with those they should precisely have as a model and preferred partner." It must be said that Junts has always shown itself closer to the defense of Israel than the pro-Palestinian tendency of ERC or CUP.

In this sense, Anna Navarro seems to be on her own and has once again shown her clumsiness. "Very disappointed with her," says a user on X, "she sinks her party more and more."