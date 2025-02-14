Lérida, Turned Into a Powder Keg: Residents Erupt After the Latest Altercation

Catalonia is experiencing a concerning surge in insecurity, reflected in the increase of crimes such as homicides, sexual assaults, robberies, and fights. Lleida is one of the cities most affected by this new wave of crime. The city has long been plagued by serious issues of incivility and repeat offenses, which the local government doesn't know how to control.

The latest incident has been especially serious, setting off all the alarms. An altercation in the city's historic center on Tuesday afternoon ended with a furious attack on three Mossos d'Esquadra officers. Residents are calling for urgent measures from the city council.

The events occurred around half past five in the afternoon, in Josep Solas Square. According to La Veu de Lleida, it all started when a patrol intercepted a man walking a dangerous dog without a leash and muzzle. When they proceeded to identify him, a group of people in the square began to heckle the officers.

The situation escalated to the point where the officers had to call for reinforcements. During the altercation, several dumpsters were set on fire. The incident resulted in three arrests and three officers injured.

Residents Erupt

This latest altercation has been the straw that broke the camel's back for the residents. Following the incident, the city council announced an increase in police presence in Josep Solans Square. But residents distrust the empty promises of the municipal government.

"Once again, the Paeria wants us to believe that they have the situation under control in the historic center. But what good is this propaganda if nothing changes?" they complain.

The city council says the neighborhood already has a police center, but residents wonder where the results are. "Insecurity is not combated with triumphant press releases or empty promises," they exclaim.

They claim that residents continue to suffer "robberies, fights, and unsustainable situations week after week." And they clarify that "it's not a perception," but that "the news and the facts speak for themselves."

A Hotspot of Conflicts

The square where the events took place has been a continuous hotspot of conflicts for years. The Som Veïns platform recently denounced the situation.

According to their explanation, a family has been trafficking daily with total impunity since at least 2019. Residents spoke with Mossos, the Urban Guard, and Mayor Fèlix Larrosa himself. In the absence of actions, other families began trafficking, turning the place into a powder keg.

The problems of incivility have spread to other areas of the historic center. Residents claim it is impossible to rest at night due to the noise and fights.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Cristina Morón, addressed the residents to tell them "that they are not alone." That "they have the support of the police and the Paeria," and "we are committed to a peaceful, safe neighborhood where there is coexistence." But at this point, it will take more to earn the residents' trust.