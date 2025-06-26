Barça's pro-separatism fans call for a player to be kicked out for displaying a Spanish flag

The expression "més que un club" that has accompanied FC Barcelona throughout history refers to its political dimension as another manifestation of the Catalan nation. This political aspect was reinforced during the peak years of the Procés. Barça had to be another state structure, an instrument for achieving separatism. Despite the derailment of the Procés, the separatist movement still exerts enormous influence over the club beyond its sporting dimension.

| E-Noticies

At the time, Marc Casadó was the victim of a campaign for having expressed happiness on social media about being drafted for Spain. A few days ago, it was Marc Bernal who suffered an ambush with shouts of "Don't go with the National Team" during the Patum de Berga.

It is clear that Barça players are subjected to great pressure for political reasons. The latest has been Jan Virgili, the Barça winger whom the pro-separatist Barça crowd won't forgive for succeeding with the Under-19 National Team. The Catalan footballer, born in Vilassar de Mar 18 years ago, is leading the national team in the European Championship taking place in Romania.

Insults for his interview on Jijantes

Jan Virgili has been interviewed on the successful podcast Jijantes, hosted by Gerard Romero on Twitch. The young Catalan footballer has answered the journalist's questions from the National Team's training camp, hours before the final against the Netherlands.

Something has caught the attention of fans, as it was the Spanish flag displayed behind the player. This has sparked a campaign of insults and calls for Barcelona to expel the footballer. "Laporta, contract termination now" or "if he doesn't know which club he represents, out," are some of the regrettable comments that can be read on X.

One fan says, "we don't want Spanish nationalists at Barça" and another says, "we don't want fascists at the club." Many are calling for Barça to kick him out. The most serious messages are those that go straight to insults, calling him things like "clown" and "retarded."

However, there are also those who bring some sanity by reminding others that he displays the flag because he is with the National Team. In any case, he has every right to display it. Even people who don't consider themselves Spanish nationalists state that the comments are "regrettable."