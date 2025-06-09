Insecurity continues in Catalonia: 28 stabbings and 4 shootings in one month

Insecurity continues to set the daily pace in Catalonia, where episodes of violence have become a constant. In just over a month, the region has recorded at least 28 stabbings and 4 shootings. This was published by the "El Apuñalómetro" profile on the social network X, which resumed its activity after 38 days without updates. "This is the reality: a more criminal and more insecure Catalonia," reads the message published this week:

The figure reflects a worrying situation, especially due to the frequency and violent nature of the events. For months, Catalonia has been experiencing a sustained increase in attacks with knives and firearms. Despite the emergency plans implemented by the Interior Department, led by Minister Parlon, statistics confirm that the problem persists.

Back in April, official data showed a wave of stabbings. In a single week, there were more than ten knife attacks, one of which was fatal. The victim, a man murdered on the Roda de Berà boardwalk, was stabbed at dawn. According to witnesses, several people of foreign origin participated in the attack. Mossos d'Esquadra identified the alleged perpetrators, who have not yet been arrested.

During those days, there were also attacks in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Castelldefels, and Lleida. Some of the incidents occurred in very crowded public spaces, such as subway stations, bar terraces, and central streets. One of the stabbing victims was stabbed in the chest in the very center of the Catalan capital.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The govern makes an effort, but results take time

Mossos claim they are intensifying controls. In September of last year, the plan Daga was activated, which allowed more than 11,000 weapons (11,000) to be seized in six months. Of that total, about 4,500 (4,500) were knives and 560 (560) were firearms. The seriousness of the phenomenon has also forced the launch of specific operations against repeat offenders, such as the so-called Kanpai, which mobilized more than one thousand officers in Barcelona and its metropolitan area.

Despite the efforts, the perception of insecurity keeps growing. So far in 2025, eleven homicides by stabbing have been recorded in Catalonia. Added to this are deaths by firearm, many of them linked to organized crime. Authorities acknowledge that, although measures have been taken, results will take time to arrive.

The Interior Minister, Núria Parlon, has publicly admitted that the situation is serious. Unlike her predecessor, she has promoted urgent action plans. Nevertheless, citizens keep demanding, and rather needing, a firm and definitive response.