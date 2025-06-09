Crime in Catalonia targets the most vulnerable: a 91-year-old man is mugged

Insecurity in Catalonia has once again resulted in a worrying image. This time, the victim was a 91-year-old man with reduced mobility, who was mugged in broad daylight in Barcelona. The incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday, June 8, on Noguera Pallaresa Street, located in the Sant Andreu district. According to police sources, two young people approached the man and stole a watch from him, then fled the scene.

Mossos d'Esquadra arrived at the scene after receiving a witness's report. Despite the police deployment, the perpetrators of the robbery haven't been identified. Internal sources from Mossos told Metropoli that they were likely minors. Fortunately, the man wasn't injured and was attended to at the scene by Catalan police officers.

The case has been referred to Guardia Urbana, which is continuing the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made, and it's unknown whether there is any security camera footage that could help identify those responsible. The ease with which the robbery was carried out, in the middle of a public street and against a vulnerable person, has once again put the spotlight on Barcelona's insecurity situation.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

A sad reality

These types of crimes aren't isolated. One of the most serious episodes in this regard took place in Manresa last May. A 91-year-old woman was also thrown to the ground during a violent robbery, which caused her femur to break. The victim had to be hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery.

The assailant, a woman who used the hug technique to steal the elderly woman's watch, fled in a waiting vehicle. Witnesses to the incident alerted Mossos, who keep the investigation open. In that same city, days earlier, another 89-year-old woman was attacked with stones by a 22-year-old woman who was later placed in provisional detention.

Cases like the robbery in Barcelona or the attacks in Manresa highlight a growing trend. On one hand, there is repeat offending; on the other hand, criminals have no qualms about targeting those least able to defend themselves. This is one of the reasons why insecurity—according to the City Council's barometer—is the main concern for Barcelona residents.