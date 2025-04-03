They Hang a Banner at UAB Against the Islamization of Catalonia

Broad sectors of Catalan society see the gradual process of Islamization in neighborhoods and cities of Catalonia as a threat. The debate has reached Catalan universities, marked by increasing ideological polarization. At the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), a most surprising banner has appeared.

It is a large banner with the message "Is This the Catalonia You Want?" Next to it is the image of a woman in a burqa. It is signed by Juventud Combativa, the youth wing of the Frente Obrero.

The appearance of this banner has surprised many, as the UAB has historically been controlled by far-left pro-separatism organizations. Groups like S'Ha Acabat!, a patriotic right-wing student union, have managed to make a space for themselves. Now also the Frente Obrero, through its youth, with actions like this.

Another Action by Juventud Combativa

They have also posted stickers with messages in Spanish and Arabic such as "in mixed spaces, women must wear a veil or hijab." Or "homosexual relationships will be punished with expulsion from the center." Also, "women in short skirts, tops, or low-cut dresses must cover up to avoid making men uncomfortable."

"Can you imagine this happening in Spain? It's the future that awaits us if we don't stand up to those who intend to Islamize Europe," comments the organization.

With this action, the youth of the Frente Obrero want to warn of the consequences of the Islamization of Catalonia. In this case, toward the freedom of women and homosexuals. Their message is having an impact on social media, with some against and many in favor of denouncing what is happening in neighborhoods and cities of Catalonia.

Islamization of Catalonia

The concern of these young people coincides with that of more and more people worried about the growth of Islam. Something that is perceived, for example, with the increase of burqas and niqabs on the street.

Catalonia is by far the autonomous community in Spain with the most immigration of Islamic origin, double that of the second (Andalusia). In Catalonia, there are about 300 mosques, and according to the police, one in three spreads radical messages. Last year, one-third of all anti-jihadist operations in the State took place in Catalonia.