Aliança Catalana would enter Congress with 2 representatives, according to a survey.

The collapse of "procesismo" and the rise of Aliança Catalana are two sides of the same coin. In fact, identitarian separatism has grown thanks to the crisis of Junts, ERC, and CUP. New polls confirm the decline of traditional pro-separatist parties and the momentum of the party led by Sílvia Orriols.

| Europa Press

A Sociométrica poll for El Español places Aliança Catalana in the Congress of Deputies for the first time. Sílvia Orriols's party would enter the Spanish parliament with two deputies.

In reality, Aliança Catalana doesn't plan to run in the Spanish elections because they consider Spain a foreign country. However, the poll serves to gauge the scale of the crisis among the separatist parties that were once hegemonic. In the last general elections, Junts lost 204,796 votes and ERC 408,839.

The poll in question indicates stagnation for ERC and Junts, who would each keep their seven deputies. Puigdemont would surpass Junqueras with 1.8% compared to 1.7% in voting intention. Orriols would be just one point behind them, with 0.8%.

Aliança Catalana keeps growing

This adds to the latest polls on voting intention in Catalonia. There, the outlook is even more concerning for ERC and Junts. Especially for Carles Puigdemont's party, which, according to the Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO), would lose the most deputies in Parliament.

In contrast, according to the polls, Aliança Catalana is consolidating as the fastest-growing party. This is mainly related to the impact of their entry into Parliament and Sílvia Orriols's role as a deputy. Her speeches are the most followed on conventional channels and have the greatest impact on social media.

The mayor of Ripoll has managed to make her way in Parliament as the voice of the politically incorrect. The cordon sanitaire from PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP has played in her favor in this regard. Many see her as the voice that dares to denounce injustices in Catalonia and to say what others don't dare to say.

Despite the leap experienced in the past two years, Orriols is still far from Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras. To get closer, among other things, she will have to speed up her territorial expansion. The 2027 municipal elections appear to be key for this long-distance race.