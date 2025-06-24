Alejandro Fernández's 8 proposals to reverse Pedro Sánchez's 'misdeeds'

Spaniards remain expectant about the political events surrounding the PSOE crisis and President Pedro Sánchez's government. The crisis also has an impact in Catalonia, where the socialists govern alongside ERC and Comuns. Alejandro Fernández, who serves as opposition leader, has addressed the Sánchez crisis without shortcuts.

| E-Noticies

The Catalan PP leader has long been warning about a plan by President Pedro Sánchez to dismantle Spain with the help of the separatists. At a party event in Reus, he once again raised the alarm about it. Despite President Pedro Sánchez's weakness, he is certain that the plan is moving forward.

Alejandro Fernández has proposed a counteroffensive to neutralize President Pedro Sánchez's plans. Once again, the politician from Tarragona has shown himself to be one of the most solid assets within PP right now. He has put forward a series of proposals for democratic renewal to shield the Constitution and territorial integrity.

Counteroffensive to Pedro Sánchez's plan

Alejandro Fernández raised the doubts that currently exist about the continuity of President Pedro Sánchez and his government. For him, "no scenario can be ruled out." But he is certain that "Sánchez wants to stay, his party supports him, and his partners kick up a fuss but they've decided to keep supporting him."

The Tarragona native insisted on Sánchez's plans to "liquidate the Spanish nation" and "turn Spain into a plurinational confederation." This plan would involve an electoral reform that would allow for a referendum.

To confront this, Alejandro Fernández proposes to "promote legislative reforms and a constitutional reform to shield national unity." He demands that this be done "without fear" and "without complexes." In contrast to Sánchez's plan, Alejandro Fernández proposes his own plan consisting of eight points.

Spain must be a militant democracy like Germany, where all parties are required to abide by constitutional principles. A reform of the electoral law so that minorities don't condition majorities, following EU recommendations on the minimum requirements to obtain representation. Shield the constitution to prevent attacks from within the institutions themselves. Shield a true and genuine separation of powers, which has been undermined by Sánchezism in recent years. No more earpieces: Among Spaniards, we communicate with respect and courtesy, and when someone doesn't understand one of the languages, we have a common one. We will never allow that in an international sporting competition we will ever attend a match between Spain and Catalonia. Reaffirm that true feminism consists of strict equality between men and women. Not in conflict or revenge. True historical memory, to be fair, must be shared by everyone and not by one half against the other half.

To this, the Catalan PP leader adds his party's electoral program. This includes "legal and orderly immigration, zero tolerance for squatting, quality education and healthcare for all, and low taxes." To "efficient management," he warns, his plan to "reverse the excesses of Sánchezism" must be added.