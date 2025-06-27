Education in Catalonia hits rock bottom with the worst results in history

At E-Notícies, we warned on June 13 that the Generalitat was preparing the ground for a debacle in competency tests. Indeed, the worst forecasts have come true. Sixth grade primary students have achieved the lowest level in history in mathematics, and fourth year ESO students do not reach basic competencies in English, math, and technology sciences.

School failure in Catalonia is a consequence of the prevailing benevolence in Catalan governments in recent decades. The Generalitat has handed over the educational model to lobbies that have introduced innovative pedagogical techniques. Now it is proven that they have been a failure.

Primary grades hit rock bottom

The Education Minister of the Catalan government, Esther Niubó, said two weeks ago that the results of the competency tests would not be the desired ones. The average math score for sixth grade primary students was 70.4 points. The minimum to pass is 70.

Although the worst part is the drop of four points compared to last year. It is the worst score recorded so far, since competency tests were established in 2009. But in addition, they have failed in science, technology, and engineering, a subject in which last year they scored 70.4 and this year 66.3.

Only English is saved, which has improved by two points (up to 75.7), and Spanish, which has risen by three points (up to 76.5). In Catalan, however, the average score drops by one point to 73.5.

Level drops in ESO

Students finishing ESO have also shown a general decline in English, mathematics, and sciences. In all these subjects, the average score doesn't reach the passing grade. They have only passed in Catalan and Spanish.

In mathematics, there has been an improvement compared to last year, but it is not enough to reach 70 points. One fact perfectly reflects the educational level in Catalonia: it is the fifth consecutive year that fourth year ESO students fail the basic competencies in math.

In science, technology, and engineering, there has been a drop of five points in the average score, which also doesn't reach the passing grade. Students are also continuing a negative trend since 2017, with the sole exception of last year.

They have not passed in English either, whose results are four points worse than last year. In Spanish, the average score was 74.2, while in Catalan it went from 70.7 to 75.1 in one year. The Catalan score is the highest in recent years.