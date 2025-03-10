Wave of Violence in Catalonia: Fights and Shootings in L'Hospitalet and Terrassa in 48 Hours

Violence has marked a shocking weekend in Catalonia, with several serious incidents in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and Terrassa. It happened in less than 48 hours.

A brutal fight in a pub ended with a man having his hand amputated, while two shootings in Terrassa left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Fight in a Pub in L'Hospitalet Leaves a Man with an Amputated Hand

According to El Caso, a violent fight took place early Sunday morning in a Dominican pub in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat. It resulted in a man being seriously injured after receiving a brutal machete blow that amputated his hand.

The argument, which started inside the establishment, escalated into a confrontation with knives.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The injured man was left lying on the ground while his amputated hand was placed inside an ice bucket at the establishment.

Emergency services rushed him to the hospital. Meanwhile, the strikers fled the scene before the arrival of the Mossos d'Esquadra, who have launched an investigation to clarify the events and locate those responsible.

Two Shootings in 12 Hours Shake Terrassa

Terrassa also experienced a weekend marked by violence.

As detailed by El Caso, the first shooting occurred Saturday night, outside a nightclub, where a man was shot dead in the street. According to witnesses, the striker waited for him in a car and, after shooting him, quickly fled.

| E-Noticies

Less than 12 hours later, a second shooting shocked the city. This time, the attack took place in a barbershop frequented by the Dominican community. A man was shot several times in broad daylight, leaving him in serious condition.

Mossos d'Esquadra are investigating whether both incidents are related and if they could be part of a gang-related vendetta.

Neighborhood Concern and Police Reinforcement

The residents of L'Hospitalet and Terrassa have expressed their concern about this increase in violence and are calling for a greater police presence on the streets. The Catalan police have reinforced surveillance in conflict areas, while investigations continue to clarify these events and find those responsible.

Insecurity continues to rise in Catalonia. These events have highlighted the persistence of violent confrontations and the need for strong measures to curb crime on the streets.