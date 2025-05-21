VIDEO | Alejandro Fernández portrays political cynicism with squatting in Catalonia

The occupation of homes has come up again this morning in the control session to the Govern in the Catalonia Parliament. It is a topic of current relevance. Last year, 72% of the squatters arrested in Spain were in Catalonia, and 54% were of foreign origin.

Alejandro Fernández asked President Illa how he assesses that today there are more squatters in Catalonia than in 2023. Illa denied the claim, stating that today there is more security and order, and that "the law is also enforced in terms of occupation." This prompted the popular deputy to launch a plea on this issue.

another viral speech by alejandro fernández

"Nothing distances citizens more from politics than seeing how they are imposed measures that would never be applied," he began by saying. He cited the case of Podemos leader Gemma Galdón as an example. "Always enthusiastic and supportive of squatters, but who was outraged when her apartment was occupied," he recalled.

He also referred to former CUP deputy Benet Salellas and "his multiple properties." He emphasized his hypocrisy: "Speculators when they belong to others, environmentalists and feminists when they are theirs."

But the prize goes, he said, to Junts mayor Salvador Balliu. "While his party approved the legislation that today protects the squatter, he was busy chasing the squatter of his house with an ax. A somewhat drastic measure that surely scandalized the president of our Parliament Josep Rull, so given to Christian humanism and pastoral harmony," he said, provoking laughter in the chamber.

THIS IS THE VIDEO OF ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ'S INTERVENTION, THIS MORNING:

Fernández got serious to criticize the Govern's management on this issue. "With soft and beautiful words, he came to do one thing and is doing exactly the opposite," he reproached the President. In the face of Illa's denial of the data, the Tarragona native recalled the figures from the Ministry of the Interior: 6,258 occupations in 2023, compared to 7,009 in 2024.

response from salvador illa

"Do you know why no one wants to rent their property in Catalonia?" Fernández asked. He answered himself. "Because they are afraid of non-payments and occupations, so they prefer to put it up for sale or wait for better times."

The popular deputy concluded his intervention by accusing the Govern Illa of having "perfected" Ada Colau's occupation model.

To the astonishment of the popular bench, Salvador Illa assured that in the PP, sometimes occupation has also been whitewashed. Then he boasted about the latest crime data in Catalonia. In the first semester, under the government of Salvador Illa, crimes have decreased across the board.

"These are facts," Salvador Illa said proudly to close the topic.