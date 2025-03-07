Video: Agustí Colomines, Junts Deputy, Insults E-Notícies in Parliament

This Thursday we received a direct attack, in the form of insults, from the entourage of Carles Puigdemont. Specifically, from Agustí Colomines, a member of Junts per Catalunya and a person close to the party leader, who thought it was a good idea to insult E-Notícies in the parliamentary seat.

In the video you will find at the top of the news, we respond to Agustí Colomines, reminding him that attacks, insults, and threats from the establishment to the free and independent press are intolerable in a democracy. Even more so if these accusations of lying come from a party like his, with Junts undoubtedly being the king of lies. In this video, we also inform Colomines of bad news for him. Because, despite attempts to discredit the press that doesn't dance to their tune, they won't silence us.