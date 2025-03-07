Immigration Hotspots in Catalonia: 36 Municipalities With Over 25%

The debate on immigration in Catalonia resurfaces strongly due to the agreement between PSOE and Junts for the transfer of competencies. Although, in fact, the discussion has been ongoing for months in political circles and on the streets. The underlying issue is the exponential increase in immigration in Catalonia in recent years, and its implications for issues such as security or the management of public resources.

The reality is that the migratory explosion has changed the physiognomy of Catalan cities: in 15 municipalities, immigration represents more than 30%, and in 36 municipalities, it exceeds 25% of the total population.

In general terms, Catalonia has grown from six to eight million inhabitants in thirty years, and from 181,000 to 1.4 million foreigners. This means that the foreign population has increased from 3% to 18%. Catalonia's population growth is based on migratory increase, or as demographers say, without immigration, the natural growth in Catalonia would be negative.

But the evolution has not been the same throughout the territory, and there are three hot zones: the metropolitan belt, Lleida and its surroundings, and the Costa Brava.

The Hot Zones of Immigration in Catalonia

A significant fact is that the four Catalan provinces have the most immigration in the entire Spanish State. Barcelona leads with more than 30%, followed by Girona and Lleida, with 20%, and Tarragona with 18%.

If we look at the areas with the most immigration within Catalonia, we see that there are three places clearly marked in red. One is the metropolitan area, where the largest number of immigrants in all of Catalonia is concentrated in absolute numbers. Barcelona, L'Hospitalet, and Badalona are the three Catalan cities with the most immigration.

The 10 cities in Catalonia with the most immigration City Population Foreigners Percentage Barcelona 1,686,208 414,063 24.56% Source: Idescat

But the situation changes if we look at the localities with the highest percentage of immigration. The population with the highest percentage of immigration in Catalonia is Guissona, in Lleida, with 51% of the foreign population. It is followed by Castelló d'Empúries, with 47%, La Jonquera, with 44%, and thirteen other localities above 30%.

The 10 cities in Catalonia with the most immigration Source: Idescat

Additionally, in Catalonia, there are 36 localities above 25%, the majority located in the Lleida regions, and in Maresme and its coastal surroundings. The high percentages in cities like Lloret de Mar, Alcarràs, Torres de Segre, Portella, or Barbens are noteworthy.