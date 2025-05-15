11 entities of the Generalitat funded the foundation most implicated in the DGAIA case.

Updates on the "DGAIA case," already considered one of the biggest scandals in recent years in Catalan politics. At E-Notícies, we publish today new information that adds fuel to the fire regarding the irregularities committed by DGAIA (Direcció General de la Atenció a la Infància i a la Adolescència, which depends on the Department of Social Rights of the Generalitat de Catalunya) and by several private foundations of the so-called "Third sector."

| Fundació Resilis

Despite the fact that some irregularities were already known and that the Audit Office was investigating the entire plot, Generalitat continued generously funding the Resilis Foundation, one of the most implicated (and the most benefited) by the scandal. It did so, moreover, through several different channels: a total of up to 11 different bodies of the Generalitat.

More than 25 million euros in a single year when the irregularities were already being investigated

According to its official accounts, the Resilis Foundation received, in 2023 alone, more than 25 million euros for activities included in the agreement with DGAIA. Basically, for hosting minors. This happened while DGAIA itself already knew that the Audit Office was investigating the irregularities affecting the Resilis Foundation.

In fact, DGAIA was funding the Resilis Foundation with public money not only when it was already known that there could be irregularities in contracts and awards. It was the same year that a foundation worker reported, without the management paying attention, that DGAIA was paying this foundation for young people it was not actually hosting.

If that wasn't enough, the income of the Resilis Foundation from DGAIA in 2023 (these more than 25 million euros) represented a clear increase compared to the money that DGAIA provided to Resilis in previous years (22 million in 2022, 21 million in 2021, 20.6 million in 2020). That is, despite the Audit Office investigating irregularities in the awards, DGAIA was increasing its payments to the Resilis Foundation year after year.

Generalitat funds the Resilis Foundation through 11 different channels

Beyond the payments made by DGAIA, the Resilis Foundation benefited from public money from Generalitat through up to 10 more channels just counting the year 2023. The Department of Social Rights, the Department of Equality and Feminism, the Department of Foreign Action, the Catalan Institute of Energy, the Housing Secretariat, the Directorate General of Social Economy, the Catalan Agency for Development Cooperation, the Public Employment Service of Catalonia (SOC), the Directorate of Social Services, and the Equality Secretariat were other bodies of Generalitat that in 2023 financed the Resilis Foundation. This shows the enormous capacity of this foundation to capture public subsidies and awards in different areas.

All these revenues served the Resilis Foundation to, among other things, pay salaries. That year 2023, this foundation allocated 19 million euros in salaries, as published in its official accounts. These 19 million euros represent more than 66% of the total annual expenses of the Resilis Foundation.