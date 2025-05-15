Homicides and sexual assaults skyrocket in Catalonia in 2025

The Ministry of the Interior has published the new crime data for the first quarter of 2025. In Catalonia, conventional crime has decreased by 4.1%. However, some types of crimes, such as homicides and sexual assaults, have skyrocketed.

According to the data, intentional homicides and attempted homicides have increased by 11.3%, and sexual assaults by 26.8%. These are types of crimes that involve great violence against the physical person, and this contributes to increasing the feeling of insecurity. Vehicle theft (6.2%) and drug trafficking (6.4%) have also risen.

In contrast, kidnappings have decreased by 50%, and injuries and mass brawls by 5.1%. The figures related to thefts have also improved. Robberies with violence and intimidation have decreased by 15.5%, and home burglaries by 13.9%.

The general decline in crime accompanies the narrative of the Interior Ministry led by Núria Parlon. The minister took office with ambitious plans to tackle knife crime, repeat offenses, and organized crime. Her goal was to "reduce the crime curve," which had skyrocketed during the ERC government.

But the increase in homicides and rapes is a cause for concern due to the violence involved in these types of crimes. Additionally, the data present a general image that doesn't match the reality of some specific municipalities.

Homicides and sexual assaults, an unsolved issue

The increase in homicides and sexual assaults confirms the concern about the rise in violence in Catalonia. In the first case, most of these homicides are related to the war between criminal drug trafficking groups. The wave of homicides at the beginning of this year showed that Catalonia has a very serious security problem.

The Mossos d'Esquadra have intercepted more than four thousand firearms during the crackdown on this type of crime. The appearance of war weapons such as assault rifles is particularly concerning.

Evolution of Crime in Catalonia Type of crime January-March 2024 January-March 2025 Variation % Conventional crime 105,404 101,085 4.1% Intentional homicides and completed murders 18 15 16.7% Source: Ministerio del Interior

This adds to the increasing loss of police control over some neighborhoods and cities. Police unions have warned that officers are facing increasing violence. Catalonia is also becoming a refuge for criminals from all over the world due to the neglect and leniency of the last decade.

Rapes, on the other hand, are also a concern that, however, makes certain sectors uncomfortable. The reason is that, according to data from the Department of Justice, the majority of sexual assaults are committed by foreigners.

According to the latest opinion poll by the Generalitat, more and more women are changing their habits out of fear of going out. Although it is a taboo, many women are afraid to go out at certain hours, especially in neighborhoods with a high percentage of immigration. The Interior data show that these are not just perceptions.