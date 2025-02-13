White House Employees Reveal Melania Trump's True Colors: 'She's a...'

Melania Trump has returned to the White House for the second time as First Lady following Donald Trump's latest victory. Her arrival hasn't gone unnoticed, and many employees have already seen the true face of Melania. "She is a different person than she was eight years ago," explain those who have already dealt with her.

It was the year 2017 when a Melania in the purest Jackie Kennedy style set foot in the White House for the first time. On that occasion, Trump's wife offered a low-profile and very discreet image, one might even say docile. Now, however, the former model presents a different image marked by strength and confidence.

| Europa Press

This Is the True Melania Trump According to White House Employees

The White House welcomed the new residents at the beginning of the year, Melania Trump and Donald Trump, who will reside there for the next four years. Eight years later, the wealthy American businessman resumes his role as President of the United States with notable changes.

One of the most striking has been the new image Melania offers as First Lady. If her first appearance caused a great debate, now White House employees have revealed her true face. The Slovenian-American former model has nothing to do with the fragile and docile image she presented in 2017.

| Europa Press

"She is a different person than she was eight years ago," assure White House workers who have already interacted with her. Eight years after assuming the role of First Lady, she has undergone a notable transformation. The woman who initially took on the role with doubts and reservations now shows renewed confidence.

Her attitude has evolved significantly, transitioning from being a more reserved figure to someone willing to lead and be visible in the public sphere. During her first term, Melania was perceived as a distant figure, without influence in political decisions or White House activities. In contrast, today she is recognized for her firmness and more involved in national and international affairs.

She hasn't only worked on her public image but has also shown a notable commitment to her role as a mother and wife. Her focus is much more centered on being an active and visible person, with a clear strategy to leave her mark on the White House.

Melania Trump Resonates in the White House

One of the most notable differences between her first year and the present is her increased confidence. Melania has learned to navigate the complex world of politics and media attention, earning a privileged position.

The president's wife has emphasized that besides "being a mother, first lady, and wife," her goal is "to serve my country." This reflects her determination to stand out and actively participate in U.S. politics. "I am independent and self-reliant," she stated.

Part of her evolution is reflected in her choice of close collaborators, who have worked to give her a personal touch in the White House. Her photographer, Régine Mahaux, has highlighted her transformation, emphasizing the strength and confidence with which she faces this new chapter of her life. This stage reflects a more empowered and determined woman who doesn't intend to remain in her husband's shadow.

Melania's evolution is also reflected in her style, which has transitioned from simple and unremarkable to a modern and sophisticated look. Her wardrobe choices and image have been part of a journey that has led her to be a reference of elegance and power. Her official portrait, for example, shows a determined woman with a gaze that denotes confidence and authority.