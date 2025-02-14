Surprise at What Bibiana Fernández Has Revealed About Anabel Pantoja's Case

Bibiana Fernández has commented on TardeAR about the situation Anabel Pantoja is going through. The collaborator emphasized how uncomfortable it can be for Isabel Pantoja's niece and her partner to be in the media spotlight. The actress also made it clear that a little empathy is needed for Anabel, who is facing delicate moments, especially with a baby just a few months old.

"Not understanding, from the outside, the pressure that family is under with a girl in the hospital and this swarm of journalists..." Bibiana Fernández complained about the mentioned situation.

So far, the Telecinco panelist, far from questioning Anabel's attitude toward the media, has sided with her.

Bibiana Fernández Has Shown Understanding of What Anabel Pantoja Is Experiencing

In recent days, Anabel hasn't hidden that she feels tired of the media pressure she is under. A fact that even led her to explode with the press. The influencer complained that reporters captured the moment she went to the clinic to get a medical appointment.

The Andalusian denounced what happened through Instagram: "having to come to broadcast and record something so intimate seems to me to cross limits," she stated.

"I can't take it anymore," she lamented again, insisting on how complicated it is to try to live a normal life as she wishes. An experience that Bibiana Fernández seems to understand perfectly. For this reason, the Mediaset collaborator has hinted several times that the right thing would be to leave Anabel Pantoja and her partner alone.

Bibiana understands the nervousness Anabel might feel, but not only her, the rest of her family who haven't left her side all this time. "It's normal for there to be tensions," Bibiana Fernández pointed out most understandingly, and added: "The strange thing is that they don't bite."

Anabel Has Admitted to Feeling Overwhelmed by the Media Pressure

The truth is that the latest information suggests that the couple remains calm regarding the judicial process. Although they are being investigated for an alleged crime of mistreatment of their daughter Alma, Anabel and David are worried about something else.

According to the close circle of the tonadillera's niece Anabel and her daughter's father, "they are only overwhelmed by the media pressure." According to them, the investigation will conclude, and it will finally be proven that they are innocent.

Meanwhile, the reality is that the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja has been with reporters for weeks standing guard at her doorstep. A situation she hasn't gotten used to and that, it seems, will last for a long time.