Few Expected What Ana Terradillos Has Uncovered About Ana Rosa Quintana

Ana Terradillos gave an interview a few days ago in which she provided a surprising headline about the host of El Programa de AR. The Basque host proudly admitted to being "the opening act" for Ana Rosa Quintana. An adjective that reveals the admiration she feels for the veteran host who recently returned to Telecinco's morning slot.

"She's my friend," stated the host of La mirada crítica about Ana Rosa Quintana. "We are a group of five people and we get along very well," she added, referring to the team.

The communicator highlighted that one of Ana Rosa Quintana's qualities is that "she appeals to calm and tranquility. She is fully convinced that this is going to go very well."

Ana Terradillos Has Opened Up About Ana Rosa Quintana

Terradillos referred to the latest changes made by Mediaset in the early morning slot. Quintana's return to the mornings has caused La mirada crítica to be a preview of the topics that are later developed by El Programa de AR and Vamos a ver.

This change has also resulted in a modification of the schedule of their morning programs. A fact that confirms that Mediaset prioritizes its entertainment programs to cover current events.

Terradillos explained that, after Ana Rosa Quintana's return to the morning slot, her space has stopped featuring the evaluation and opinion of politicians. Even so, she acknowledged that "it's something Ana excels at" and that, nonetheless, her space still has "experts from all fields."

The Donostian gave her particular point of view on the changes in Telecinco's line-up. "These things need to settle," she explained, implying that time is needed to confirm the success of the latest decisions. "Things take time," she insisted.

Beyond Quintana's return to the mornings, Terradillos emphasized that it is important for the audience to feel identified with the topics being addressed. Otherwise, the viewer "changes the channel." It is for this reason that an "exhaustive study of the topics that work and those that don't" is conducted.

Ana Terradillos Has Acknowledged That Telecinco Is in a Period of "Reconstruction"

A challenging task that the network she works for knows how to do, according to Ana Terradillos, very well. "Telecinco is a network in reconstruction and is giving way to ingenuity. It's a shark."

The former collaborator of El Programa de Ana Rosa recalled that Telecinco, "due to its reality shows and its brilliance, has been an audience leader for so many years."

While she admits that they are now in a phase of "reconstruction," the journalist is confident that the audiovisual group will achieve its goal: "With work, surprise and tenacity, we'll achieve it." Words with which Ana Terradillos confirms that she trusts that the latest changes in the line-up will be to the audience's liking.